Alexa Bliss Provides Update On WWE Absence

Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television since the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view, where she failed to win the RAW Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair.

After the match, Charlotte destroyed Alexa's doll Lilly.

It was reported in the days that followed that Bliss would be taking time off to have sinus surgery, although no timetable for her return was revealed.

On Twitter recently, Bliss was asked by a fan when she planned to return to WWE television, simply replying, "Need time to heal", so one can assume it will be a little while longer before we see Bliss back on our screens.

When she returns it will be to the RAW brand as she was drafted to the flagship WWE broadcast a few weeks ago.