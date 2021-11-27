Xavier Woods Learned About Recent Wave Of WWE Firings During G4 Livestream

Xavier Woods recently sat down with Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about having learned that WWE had fired another wave of wrestlers during a G4 livestream.

“Yeah, it sucks, dude. It sucks because those people are my friends, and some of those guys didn’t even get a chance to have a match on TV, you know? So, it always sucks hearing that news and I saw that floating around, too. Someone sent it to me and I legit, I just needed to take a second.”

“Because I knew like we still had an hour left of the live stream, and that is my job, I have to do my job, but I also had to check on my friends and make sure people are okay. I’m not trying to sound like ‘me, me,’ like, no. It’s just — obviously, it happens, it’s a job it happens everywhere, but that doesn’t make it suck any less when you’re not working with your friends anymore.”