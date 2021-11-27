Xavier Woods Learned About Recent Wave Of WWE Firings During G4 Livestream
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 27, 2021
Xavier Woods recently sat down with Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about having learned that WWE had fired another wave of wrestlers during a G4 livestream.
“Yeah, it sucks, dude. It sucks because those people are my friends, and some of those guys didn’t even get a chance to have a match on TV, you know? So, it always sucks hearing that news and I saw that floating around, too. Someone sent it to me and I legit, I just needed to take a second.”
“Because I knew like we still had an hour left of the live stream, and that is my job, I have to do my job, but I also had to check on my friends and make sure people are okay. I’m not trying to sound like ‘me, me,’ like, no. It’s just — obviously, it happens, it’s a job it happens everywhere, but that doesn’t make it suck any less when you’re not working with your friends anymore.”
