AEW Rampage Results (November 26th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and it's another big card this week with three excellent matches lined up. Recorded on Wednesday in Chicago, we have Excalibur, Taz, Ricky Starks & Chris Jericho on commentary so let's get straight to the wrestling!

Adam Cole & Bobby Fish defeated Best Friends (Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta) via Pinfall (12:53)

We start off with the tag match and Bobby Fish vs Wheeler Yuta as the two men begin with grappling but Fish transitions to strikes and takes control of this match despite Wheeler being much quicker. Yuta manages to get away and tag in Cassidy and Orange and Yuta hit a double team move but then Fish gets away to tag in Cole. Orange and Cole go back and forth teasing Orange putting his hands in his pockets and the crowd loves it. Eventually Cassidy gets the better of Cole and tags in Wheeler and they take control of the match with some lazy double teams and Wheeler continues to dominate after until Cole catches him climbing the turnbuckles and turns the momentum around. Cole tags out to Fish and they begin exchanging tags whilst keeping Yuta in their corner. Cole hits a big Neckbreaker as we head to break and then tags in Fish once again. Fish gets a two from a Suplex and continues to work Wheeler over with strikes and gets another two with a Senton.

Wheeler manages to create a double down with a Roundhouse Kick as we return to the action and Cole takes out Orange on the apron to stop the tag but when Cole comes in from his tag, Wheeler manages to take out both men and in comes Orange Cassidy and he finally gets his hands in his pockets before taking out both men with a Dropkick and a Double Hurricanrana and then he hits his Tilt a Whirl DDT on Fish whilst jumping off Cole. Yuta and Cassidy take up both men on the outside after Cassidy tags in Yuta and Yuta gets a two count on Cole but then Cole fights back but all four men end up in the ring and Fish has to break up an innovative pin from Cassidy. This one breaks down at this point and Fish ends up with Cassidy in a knee bar and Yuta manages to break it up but eats a Superkick for his troubles. Cassidy fires up and hits a Beach Break on Cole and goes for the Orange Punch but Fish takes him out to stop it and Yuta ends up legal with Fish. Yuta fights valiantly and has Fish in trouble but Cole interrupts. Orange tries to stop him but goes into the ring steps and then Fish hits an Avalanche Falcon Arrow for the pinfall victory. Great match this one.

Tony Nese Interview

Tony Schiavone interviews Tony Nese and he basically uses this as an opportunity to challenge Sammy Guevara and begins to chat shit about him but Sammy turns up to stop him and accepts his challenge before Nese gives him a cheap shot and tells him he's only champ because people like Tony Nese weren't available yet. I hope Sammy sends him straight to Hell.

FTR Video Package

FTR continue to mock the Lucha Bros and beg them to give them a two out of three falls match.

Riho defeated Britt Baker w/ Rebel & Jamie Hayter via Pinfall (11:30)

This is a "Black Friday Deal" match which basically means if Riho wins then she gets a title shot. Jamie Hayter comes out with Britt but it doesn't look like she wants to be there too much. Riho outwrestles Britt early on in this one as Britt keeps trying to get into a grappling match but she soon abandons it and goes for the striking option. Riho fires back but Britt is bigger and stronger and gets her down to the mat. Riho bridges out of the pin but Britt gets her down again and almost gets the Lockjaw but Riho makes the ropes. Britt distracts the referee and Jamie attacks behind his back and Britt gets fully in control. Riho fires up and sends Baker to the outside and takes out her and Rebel with a Crossbody. Back between the ropes though it doesn't take long for Britt to regain to control and throws Riho face first into the turnbuckle as we head to break.

When we return Riho is once again outwrestling the champ but Britt comes back with a Slingblade for a two count. Britt attacks with the ground and pound which leads to another two count and the Champ thinks she has this one under control as she begins to beat down Riho but Riho fires up and manages to hit a Tijeras and then a big Running Knee Strike in the corner but Britt fights back with a Exploder into the turnbuckle. Britt sets up for the Air Raid Crash but Riho escapes and gets a two following a Dragon Suplex. Riho goes for the double stomp but misses and Britt finally hits the Air Raid Crash only for Riho to kick out at two. Riho gets a Two with a Northern Lights Suplex with a bridge and another following the Double Foot Stomps from the top rope and then goes for another Running Knee in the corner but this time Britt escapes but when she goes for a Swinging Neckbreaker, Riho reverses into a Heel Trip/Roll Up combination and pins the champion! Riho gets her title match and Britt Baker is still yet to beat Riho in AEW.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

2point0 tell Eddie he's getting a taste of Red Death on Black Friday and Garcia says he's going to embarrass Eddie. Eddie says that talk is cheap and he says Garcia is too light in the ass to mess with him. Looks like we've had enough talk, it's time for the main event.

Eddie Kingston defeated Daniel Garcia w/ 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) via Pinfall (14:58)

Garcia shoots for a single leg take down to start this match and Eddie blocks and beats him down and then the same thing happens when he shoots for a double leg takedown. Eddie clearly came here to fight and Garcia takes a break outside. He returns and tries to go strike for strike with Eddie and that's a mistake as Kingston mauls him. 2point0 drag Garcia out of the ring but Eddie pursues him and takes out Matt and Jeff on the outside but Garcia catches him coming back into the ring and finally Garcia begins to have some momentum but it doesn't last long as Eddie fires back with machine gun chops but when Garcia backs him into a corner, Eddie pokes his eye to give him a moment to recompose himself. Kingston continues to show he's the stronger man as he beats Garcia down but Garcia chops Eddie in the windpipe only for Eddie to come back with a bite. Garcia has been attacking Eddie's knee throughout the match and it's beginning to really bother him but he's still on top as we head to break.

Garcia manages to attack the knee some more and hits a big suplex but Kingston manages to fight out of an attempted Triangle Choke. Garcia attacks the knee some more and then beats Eddie down whilst 2point0 berate him from outside the ring. Garcia now goes to attack Eddie's ear as he hits it repeatedly and even bites it at one point and then Garcia hits a Chop Block on that injured knee. He works it over some more as he stretches it out on the mat and then Eddie fights out of a Juji Gatame attempt as we return. Garcia beats Kingston down with kicks to the ear and stomps to the head but Eddie fires back with an Exploder for a double down. Kingston makes his feet first and goes for another one but Garcia fights out and locks in a Knee Bar. Eddie makes the ropes but Garcia continues to attack that leg. Eddie fights out with a Powerbomb as we get another double down and once again it's Eddie up first. Eddie goes for a Half and Half but Garcia escapes into the Knee Bar again and Kingston makes the ropes and then Garcia attacks with the ground and pound. They make their feet and Garcia gets caught with the Half and Half this time and then both men end up exchanging rapid strikes back and forth and Garcia takes Eddie out with a Clothesline but can't make the pin attempt. Garcia goes for a Piledriver but Eddie blocks and then reverses into a Saito Suplex and Eddie then finishes it with the Uraken at the second attempt and gets the pin victory.

After the match, 2point0 jump Kingston but Jericho makes the save from commentary as we close the show.

This was probably, from a pure wrestling point of view, the strongest ever episode of AEW Rampage. Bell to bell, all three matches were excellent. The hour flew by.