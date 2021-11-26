Update On Riho Being Mistakenly Announced As Eliminated From AEW Casino Battle Royal
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 26, 2021
Riho is set to face AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker tonight on Rampage, with the stipulation being if she wins her match she'll get to challenge for the title in the future.
It was explained on Dynamite that Riho is getting the match because she was never properly eliminated from the Casino Battle Royal at All Out.
According to a report from Fightful, Riho was said to be “disappointed” and “emotional” backstage when she was announced as eliminated, even though she never was. There wasn’t any heat on anyone for the spot, however.
The mistake has been repurposed into a storyline, and we'll see where it goes tonight on AEW Rampage.
https://wrestlr.me/72366/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 26
Nov 26 - Riho is set to face AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker tonight on Rampage, with the stipulation being if she wins her match she'll get to challenge for [...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Kofi Kingston has taken to Twitter to reveal some photos of his newly born daughter. This is Kofi's third child, which is interesting because Mustafa[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, where she revealed that her oldest daughter is currently training to become a professional wr[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that their event, titled "The Wrld", has officially sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This wil[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, have signed new contracts with AEW and will be [...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Back during the summer of 2020, Demi Burnett from The Bachelor had a brief stint working in a storyline with Angel Garza. On Table Talk, Angel Garza [...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven sat down with That 90's Podcast, where he spoke about conversations he had with Triple H about possibly returning[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Silas Young was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed his time with ROH--- namely having to take a bit of a hiatus during 2020 due to t[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Rockstar Spud has released a new t-shirt on ProWrestlingTees, with all the proceeds going to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI). The shi[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - AAA has announced that Bandido is the fifth entrant in the five-man AAA Mega Championship match at Triplemania Regia. Bandido responded to the announ[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Bryan Danielson recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke in depth about his feelings about Ring of Honor's impending temporary hiatus. [...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - On November 20th, WWE filed to trademark the term "ECW" with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) under the computer software and[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Jeff Hardy spoke with Sportskeeda, where he revealed who he believes deserves the moniker of "Mr. Survivor Series." “I would have to say &lsq[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - Melissa Santos was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, where she spoke about the first time she met her now-husband Brian Cage. &ldquo[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - All Elite Wrestling will hold a Dynamite and Rampage taping at the WinTrust Arena in Chicago, IL on February 2nd. CM Punk had this to say: “[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - During a Q&A session on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about WWE writer Brian Gewirtz having to endure the infamous wrestling court. "TNA did[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - During an interview with Fightful, Jonathan Gresham spoke about how he and Baron Black plan to book female wrestlers in the new Terminus promotion. [...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - During his latest appearance on Inside The Ropes, Jeff Hardy spoke about his idea for an "Upward Spiral" match. "Yeah, I think Hell in a Cell was o[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - WWE's newfound trend of "budget cuts" throughout this year has been something of a hot button issue in the wrestling world. Promotions have picked up [...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - During an interview with Bodyslam.net, Shane Taylor spoke about his former tag-team partner Keith Lee. "Keith knows. We’ve talked. He knows t[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his appreciation for Vince McMahon and his return with his brother Jef[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - During a recent interview with the RRBG podcast former WWE music producer, Jim Johnston discussed working on Triple H’s themes in WWE and reveal[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - On behalf of the entire WrestlingNewsSource.com, we would like to wish all our readers a very happy Thanksgiving! We give thanks for your loyal suppo[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee took revealed a slightly altered new look on Twitter. The former WWE star revealed in a tweet that his hair started ge[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade earlier today on NBC. The Rock commented on how much he lo[...]