Update On Riho Being Mistakenly Announced As Eliminated From AEW Casino Battle Royal

Riho is set to face AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker tonight on Rampage, with the stipulation being if she wins her match she'll get to challenge for the title in the future.

It was explained on Dynamite that Riho is getting the match because she was never properly eliminated from the Casino Battle Royal at All Out.

According to a report from Fightful, Riho was said to be “disappointed” and “emotional” backstage when she was announced as eliminated, even though she never was. There wasn’t any heat on anyone for the spot, however.

The mistake has been repurposed into a storyline, and we'll see where it goes tonight on AEW Rampage.