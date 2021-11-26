Stephanie McMahon Reveals Oldest Daughter Training To Be Professional Wrestler

Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, where she revealed that her oldest daughter is currently training to become a professional wrestler.

“We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old ‘Momma, I don’t want your dad. Daddy, I don’t want your job. I want Pop’s [Vince McMahon] job.

“So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we’ll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring.“

“My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality [laughs]. Oh my goodness, I can’t wait to see what she is going to do.”