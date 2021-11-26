WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Angel Garza and D-Von Dudley Recall Demi Burnett Accidentally Dropping F Bomb On Live TV
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 26, 2021
Back during the summer of 2020, Demi Burnett from The Bachelor had a brief stint working in a storyline with Angel Garza.
On Table Talk, Angel Garza recalled this time period.
"For me, it was fun. It was following instructions and I don't need to worry about anything, but I think the producers were the ones who were worried. For me, if she messed it up, I don't care. If I mess it up, obviously, I care, but I was just relaxed, chilling out, doing my thing. The one who was worried and panicking was you [D-Von]."
D-Von Dudley interjected.
"We were doing the promo and everything was good and she had a couple of lines to say. Two lines, and all of a sudden she messed it up and didn't realize we were going live and she went, 'FUCK!' and I went, 'Oh God. No, she didn't.' Everybody's hearts just dropped because she said 'fuck' on national TV. I was sure I was going to get fired for that."
Angel followed up.
"My promo was a big one and English is not my first language so I was doing my best and she finished the whole promo and the last line was, 'Fuck, I fucked up, I forgot everything,' and I went, 'What?'"
D-Von continued.
"We couldn't reshoot it because it was live. I had the headset on and I hear Kevin Dunn going, 'Did she just say what I think she did?' There was no delay there. I was like, 'Ah fuck.' I was so nervous with what was going to come out of her mouth, I didn't know what she was going to say. I was for sure I was going to get blamed for it. I'm still here so, oh well."