Angel Garza and D-Von Dudley Recall Demi Burnett Accidentally Dropping F Bomb On Live TV

"We couldn't reshoot it because it was live. I had the headset on and I hear Kevin Dunn going, 'Did she just say what I think she did?' There was no delay there. I was like, 'Ah fuck.' I was so nervous with what was going to come out of her mouth, I didn't know what she was going to say. I was for sure I was going to get blamed for it. I'm still here so, oh well."

"My promo was a big one and English is not my first language so I was doing my best and she finished the whole promo and the last line was, 'Fuck, I fucked up, I forgot everything,' and I went, 'What?'"

"We were doing the promo and everything was good and she had a couple of lines to say. Two lines, and all of a sudden she messed it up and didn't realize we were going live and she went, 'FUCK!' and I went, 'Oh God. No, she didn't.' Everybody's hearts just dropped because she said 'fuck' on national TV. I was sure I was going to get fired for that."

"For me, it was fun. It was following instructions and I don't need to worry about anything, but I think the producers were the ones who were worried. For me, if she messed it up, I don't care. If I mess it up, obviously, I care, but I was just relaxed, chilling out, doing my thing. The one who was worried and panicking was you [D-Von]."

Back during the summer of 2020, Demi Burnett from The Bachelor had a brief stint working in a storyline with Angel Garza.

» More News From This Feed

Kofi Kingston Celebrates Birth Of Third Child

Kofi Kingston has taken to Twitter to reveal some photos of his newly born daughter. This is Kofi's third child, which is interesting because Mustafa[...] Nov 26 - Kofi Kingston has taken to Twitter to reveal some photos of his newly born daughter. This is Kofi's third child, which is interesting because Mustafa[...]

Stephanie McMahon Reveals Oldest Daughter Training To Be Professional Wrestler

Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, where she revealed that her oldest daughter is currently training to become a professional wr[...] Nov 26 - Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, where she revealed that her oldest daughter is currently training to become a professional wr[...]

GCW Sells Out Hammerstein Ballroom Debut Show, Largest Capacity For Any Wrestling Event In The Venue

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that their event, titled "The Wrld", has officially sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This wil[...] Nov 26 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that their event, titled "The Wrld", has officially sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This wil[...]

The Young Bucks Sign New Long-Term AEW Contracts

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, have signed new contracts with AEW and will be [...] Nov 26 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, have signed new contracts with AEW and will be [...]

Angel Garza and D-Von Dudley Recall Demi Burnett Accidentally Dropping F Bomb On Live TV

Back during the summer of 2020, Demi Burnett from The Bachelor had a brief stint working in a storyline with Angel Garza. On Table Talk, Angel Garza [...] Nov 26 - Back during the summer of 2020, Demi Burnett from The Bachelor had a brief stint working in a storyline with Angel Garza. On Table Talk, Angel Garza [...]

Maven Reveals WWE Return Almost Happened

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven sat down with That 90's Podcast, where he spoke about conversations he had with Triple H about possibly returning[...] Nov 26 - Former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven sat down with That 90's Podcast, where he spoke about conversations he had with Triple H about possibly returning[...]

Silas Young Talks ROH Hiatus, Finding Out, Final Tapings & More

Silas Young was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed his time with ROH--- namely having to take a bit of a hiatus during 2020 due to t[...] Nov 26 - Silas Young was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed his time with ROH--- namely having to take a bit of a hiatus during 2020 due to t[...]

Rockstar Spud Releases New T-Shirt For Mental Health Organization

Rockstar Spud has released a new t-shirt on ProWrestlingTees, with all the proceeds going to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI). The shi[...] Nov 26 - Rockstar Spud has released a new t-shirt on ProWrestlingTees, with all the proceeds going to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI). The shi[...]

Bandido Added To AAA Mega Championship Five Way Match At Triplemania Regia

AAA has announced that Bandido is the fifth entrant in the five-man AAA Mega Championship match at Triplemania Regia. Bandido responded to the announ[...] Nov 26 - AAA has announced that Bandido is the fifth entrant in the five-man AAA Mega Championship match at Triplemania Regia. Bandido responded to the announ[...]

Bryan Danielson Saddened Over Ring Of Honor's Impending Hiatus

Bryan Danielson recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke in depth about his feelings about Ring of Honor's impending temporary hiatus. [...] Nov 26 - Bryan Danielson recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke in depth about his feelings about Ring of Honor's impending temporary hiatus. [...]

WWE Files Trademark For "ECW" Under Computer Software / Mobile Apps

On November 20th, WWE filed to trademark the term "ECW" with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) under the computer software and[...] Nov 26 - On November 20th, WWE filed to trademark the term "ECW" with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) under the computer software and[...]

Jeff Hardy On Who Believes Should Be Named "Mr. Survivor Series"

Jeff Hardy spoke with Sportskeeda, where he revealed who he believes deserves the moniker of "Mr. Survivor Series." “I would have to say &lsq[...] Nov 26 - Jeff Hardy spoke with Sportskeeda, where he revealed who he believes deserves the moniker of "Mr. Survivor Series." “I would have to say &lsq[...]

Melissa Santos Talks Meeting Brian Cage, Starting OnlyFans, Cage's Reaction & More

Melissa Santos was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, where she spoke about the first time she met her now-husband Brian Cage. &ldquo[...] Nov 25 - Melissa Santos was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, where she spoke about the first time she met her now-husband Brian Cage. &ldquo[...]

AEW Presale Code For February 2022 Chicago Dynamite/Rampage

All Elite Wrestling will hold a Dynamite and Rampage taping at the WinTrust Arena in Chicago, IL on February 2nd. CM Punk had this to say: “[...] Nov 25 - All Elite Wrestling will hold a Dynamite and Rampage taping at the WinTrust Arena in Chicago, IL on February 2nd. CM Punk had this to say: “[...]

Kurt Angle Recalls WWE Writer Having To Go Through Wrestler's Court

During a Q&A session on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about WWE writer Brian Gewirtz having to endure the infamous wrestling court. "TNA did[...] Nov 25 - During a Q&A session on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about WWE writer Brian Gewirtz having to endure the infamous wrestling court. "TNA did[...]

How Terminus Will Book Women's Wrestling, "Superstars"-like Nickname For Wrestlers Revealed

During an interview with Fightful, Jonathan Gresham spoke about how he and Baron Black plan to book female wrestlers in the new Terminus promotion. [...] Nov 25 - During an interview with Fightful, Jonathan Gresham spoke about how he and Baron Black plan to book female wrestlers in the new Terminus promotion. [...]

Jeff Hardy Reveals Concept For "Upward Spiral Match"

During his latest appearance on Inside The Ropes, Jeff Hardy spoke about his idea for an "Upward Spiral" match. "Yeah, I think Hell in a Cell was o[...] Nov 25 - During his latest appearance on Inside The Ropes, Jeff Hardy spoke about his idea for an "Upward Spiral" match. "Yeah, I think Hell in a Cell was o[...]

All 81 WWE Wrestlers Who Have Been Released In 2021 Listed Alphabetically

WWE's newfound trend of "budget cuts" throughout this year has been something of a hot button issue in the wrestling world. Promotions have picked up [...] Nov 25 - WWE's newfound trend of "budget cuts" throughout this year has been something of a hot button issue in the wrestling world. Promotions have picked up [...]

Shane Taylor Wants To Reunite PBK With Keith Lee

During an interview with Bodyslam.net, Shane Taylor spoke about his former tag-team partner Keith Lee. "Keith knows. We’ve talked. He knows t[...] Nov 25 - During an interview with Bodyslam.net, Shane Taylor spoke about his former tag-team partner Keith Lee. "Keith knows. We’ve talked. He knows t[...]

Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Returned To WWE In 2017

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his appreciation for Vince McMahon and his return with his brother Jef[...] Nov 25 - During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his appreciation for Vince McMahon and his return with his brother Jef[...]

Jim Johnston Reveals Triple H Had 'An Unusual Amount Of Say' In His WWE Theme Songs

During a recent interview with the RRBG podcast former WWE music producer, Jim Johnston discussed working on Triple H’s themes in WWE and reveal[...] Nov 25 - During a recent interview with the RRBG podcast former WWE music producer, Jim Johnston discussed working on Triple H’s themes in WWE and reveal[...]

Happy Thanksgiving 2021 From WrestlingNewsSource.com

On behalf of the entire WrestlingNewsSource.com, we would like to wish all our readers a very happy Thanksgiving! We give thanks for your loyal suppo[...] Nov 25 - On behalf of the entire WrestlingNewsSource.com, we would like to wish all our readers a very happy Thanksgiving! We give thanks for your loyal suppo[...]

Keith Lee Reveals New Look and Interesting Fact

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee took revealed a slightly altered new look on Twitter. The former WWE star revealed in a tweet that his hair started ge[...] Nov 25 - Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee took revealed a slightly altered new look on Twitter. The former WWE star revealed in a tweet that his hair started ge[...]

The Rock Appears At 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade earlier today on NBC. The Rock commented on how much he lo[...] Nov 25 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade earlier today on NBC. The Rock commented on how much he lo[...]