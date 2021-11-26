Maven Reveals WWE Return Almost Happened

“Before the world was shut down before the pandemic, I actually traveled to Orlando and met with Hunter (Triple H) and with Albert (Matt Bloom) who is running the developmental down there now. And I was talking to them about maybe doing some announcing stuff. I did that, and I went there, on March 11 of 2020. And if you remember, in America that’s the day America shut down. So, I never want to turn my back or say, ‘No or it’ll never happen’. Because I don’t know.”

Stephanie McMahon Reveals Oldest Daughter Training To Be Professional Wrestler

Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, where she revealed that her oldest daughter is currently training to become a professional wrestler. “We have three daughters, Triple [...] Nov 26 - Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, where she revealed that her oldest daughter is currently training to become a professional wrestler. “We have three daughters, Triple [...]

GCW Sells Out Hammerstein Ballroom Debut Show, Largest Capacity For Any Wrestling Event In The Venue

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that their event, titled "The Wrld", has officially sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This will be the Hammerstein debut for the promotion and t[...] Nov 26 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that their event, titled "The Wrld", has officially sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This will be the Hammerstein debut for the promotion and t[...]

The Young Bucks Sign New Long-Term AEW Contracts

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, have signed new contracts with AEW and will be with the promotion "at least through 2026." The f[...] Nov 26 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, have signed new contracts with AEW and will be with the promotion "at least through 2026." The f[...]

Angel Garza and D-Von Dudley Recall Demi Burnett Accidentally Dropping F Bomb On Live TV

Back during the summer of 2020, Demi Burnett from The Bachelor had a brief stint working in a storyline with Angel Garza. On Table Talk, Angel Garza recalled this time period. "For me, it was fun.[...] Nov 26 - Back during the summer of 2020, Demi Burnett from The Bachelor had a brief stint working in a storyline with Angel Garza. On Table Talk, Angel Garza recalled this time period. "For me, it was fun.[...]

Maven Reveals WWE Return Almost Happened

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven sat down with That 90's Podcast, where he spoke about conversations he had with Triple H about possibly returning to WWE for a commentary role. “Before th[...] Nov 26 - Former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven sat down with That 90's Podcast, where he spoke about conversations he had with Triple H about possibly returning to WWE for a commentary role. “Before th[...]

Silas Young Talks ROH Hiatus, Finding Out, Final Tapings & More

Silas Young was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed his time with ROH--- namely having to take a bit of a hiatus during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was definitely l[...] Nov 26 - Silas Young was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed his time with ROH--- namely having to take a bit of a hiatus during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was definitely l[...]

Rockstar Spud Releases New T-Shirt For Mental Health Organization

Rockstar Spud has released a new t-shirt on ProWrestlingTees, with all the proceeds going to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI). The shirt will be sold through the end of 2021. Spud too[...] Nov 26 - Rockstar Spud has released a new t-shirt on ProWrestlingTees, with all the proceeds going to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI). The shirt will be sold through the end of 2021. Spud too[...]

Bandido Added To AAA Mega Championship Five Way Match At Triplemania Regia

AAA has announced that Bandido is the fifth entrant in the five-man AAA Mega Championship match at Triplemania Regia. Bandido responded to the announcement in a Twitter video, which as been translate[...] Nov 26 - AAA has announced that Bandido is the fifth entrant in the five-man AAA Mega Championship match at Triplemania Regia. Bandido responded to the announcement in a Twitter video, which as been translate[...]

Bryan Danielson Saddened Over Ring Of Honor's Impending Hiatus

Bryan Danielson recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke in depth about his feelings about Ring of Honor's impending temporary hiatus. “I was just sad and especially, I guess wh[...] Nov 26 - Bryan Danielson recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke in depth about his feelings about Ring of Honor's impending temporary hiatus. “I was just sad and especially, I guess wh[...]

WWE Files Trademark For "ECW" Under Computer Software / Mobile Apps

On November 20th, WWE filed to trademark the term "ECW" with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) under the computer software and mobile applications category. It's possible that[...] Nov 26 - On November 20th, WWE filed to trademark the term "ECW" with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) under the computer software and mobile applications category. It's possible that[...]

Jeff Hardy On Who Believes Should Be Named "Mr. Survivor Series"

Jeff Hardy spoke with Sportskeeda, where he revealed who he believes deserves the moniker of "Mr. Survivor Series." “I would have to say ‘Taker is the Mr. Survivor Series. His career is[...] Nov 26 - Jeff Hardy spoke with Sportskeeda, where he revealed who he believes deserves the moniker of "Mr. Survivor Series." “I would have to say ‘Taker is the Mr. Survivor Series. His career is[...]

Melissa Santos Talks Meeting Brian Cage, Starting OnlyFans, Cage's Reaction & More

Melissa Santos was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, where she spoke about the first time she met her now-husband Brian Cage. “I remember when I first met him it was really sho[...] Nov 25 - Melissa Santos was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, where she spoke about the first time she met her now-husband Brian Cage. “I remember when I first met him it was really sho[...]

AEW Presale Code For February 2022 Chicago Dynamite/Rampage

All Elite Wrestling will hold a Dynamite and Rampage taping at the WinTrust Arena in Chicago, IL on February 2nd. CM Punk had this to say: “We will be back here, ten weeks from tonight on Fe[...] Nov 25 - All Elite Wrestling will hold a Dynamite and Rampage taping at the WinTrust Arena in Chicago, IL on February 2nd. CM Punk had this to say: “We will be back here, ten weeks from tonight on Fe[...]

Kurt Angle Recalls WWE Writer Having To Go Through Wrestler's Court

During a Q&A session on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about WWE writer Brian Gewirtz having to endure the infamous wrestling court. "TNA did not have a wrestler's court. WWE did. I remember [...] Nov 25 - During a Q&A session on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about WWE writer Brian Gewirtz having to endure the infamous wrestling court. "TNA did not have a wrestler's court. WWE did. I remember [...]

How Terminus Will Book Women's Wrestling, "Superstars"-like Nickname For Wrestlers Revealed

During an interview with Fightful, Jonathan Gresham spoke about how he and Baron Black plan to book female wrestlers in the new Terminus promotion. “The only way to have women’s wrestli[...] Nov 25 - During an interview with Fightful, Jonathan Gresham spoke about how he and Baron Black plan to book female wrestlers in the new Terminus promotion. “The only way to have women’s wrestli[...]

Jeff Hardy Reveals Concept For "Upward Spiral Match"

During his latest appearance on Inside The Ropes, Jeff Hardy spoke about his idea for an "Upward Spiral" match. "Yeah, I think Hell in a Cell was on my bucket list and I'd even mentioned, 'I'd like[...] Nov 25 - During his latest appearance on Inside The Ropes, Jeff Hardy spoke about his idea for an "Upward Spiral" match. "Yeah, I think Hell in a Cell was on my bucket list and I'd even mentioned, 'I'd like[...]

All 81 WWE Wrestlers Who Have Been Released In 2021 Listed Alphabetically

WWE's newfound trend of "budget cuts" throughout this year has been something of a hot button issue in the wrestling world. Promotions have picked up talents following the mass of releases, with many [...] Nov 25 - WWE's newfound trend of "budget cuts" throughout this year has been something of a hot button issue in the wrestling world. Promotions have picked up talents following the mass of releases, with many [...]

Shane Taylor Wants To Reunite PBK With Keith Lee

During an interview with Bodyslam.net, Shane Taylor spoke about his former tag-team partner Keith Lee. "Keith knows. We’ve talked. He knows that the door is always open. The door of STP is al[...] Nov 25 - During an interview with Bodyslam.net, Shane Taylor spoke about his former tag-team partner Keith Lee. "Keith knows. We’ve talked. He knows that the door is always open. The door of STP is al[...]

Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Returned To WWE In 2017

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his appreciation for Vince McMahon and his return with his brother Jeff Hardy to WWE at WrestleMania 33. Here is what h[...] Nov 25 - During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his appreciation for Vince McMahon and his return with his brother Jeff Hardy to WWE at WrestleMania 33. Here is what h[...]

Jim Johnston Reveals Triple H Had 'An Unusual Amount Of Say' In His WWE Theme Songs

During a recent interview with the RRBG podcast former WWE music producer, Jim Johnston discussed working on Triple H’s themes in WWE and revealed he had an "unusual amount of say" in his theme [...] Nov 25 - During a recent interview with the RRBG podcast former WWE music producer, Jim Johnston discussed working on Triple H’s themes in WWE and revealed he had an "unusual amount of say" in his theme [...]

Happy Thanksgiving 2021 From WrestlingNewsSource.com

Keith Lee Reveals New Look and Interesting Fact

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee took revealed a slightly altered new look on Twitter. The former WWE star revealed in a tweet that his hair started getting white at the age of 16 and he likes it and w[...] Nov 25 - Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee took revealed a slightly altered new look on Twitter. The former WWE star revealed in a tweet that his hair started getting white at the age of 16 and he likes it and w[...]

The Rock Appears At 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade earlier today on NBC. The Rock commented on how much he loves Thanksgiving and being able to see his friends[...] Nov 25 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade earlier today on NBC. The Rock commented on how much he loves Thanksgiving and being able to see his friends[...]

J Sports Will Stop Broadcasting WWE Programming In Japan

WWE appears to have lost a pretty big international television in Japan, with broadcaster J Sports announcing that their WWE programming will be "discontinued" on the network. J Sports posted an "imp[...] Nov 25 - WWE appears to have lost a pretty big international television in Japan, with broadcaster J Sports announcing that their WWE programming will be "discontinued" on the network. J Sports posted an "imp[...]