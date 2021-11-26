WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Silas Young Talks ROH Hiatus, Finding Out, Final Tapings & More
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 26, 2021
Silas Young was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he discussed his time with ROH--- namely having to take a bit of a hiatus during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was definitely lucky to be with Ring of Honor at the time, they hadn't cut any guys. Well, at that time, they hadn't cut any guys. Everyone was still getting paid. Granted, what happened a couple of weeks ago was completely different. In 2020, guys on the Indies didn't have the opportunity to go anywhere else to work. Hell they didn't even have the opportunity to get a side job to work. You were just kind of screwed. I was fortunate in getting paid, but sitting at home all the time was a killer. I like being busy and productive. 2020 was no good for me.“
Silas spoke about how he learned ROH would be going on an indefinite hiatus, and that ROH talent would be released from their contracts.
“I found out like everyone else, we were all in a Zoom call and we all found out together. Honestly, there is part of you that is like, 'what the hell am I gonna do?' Part of you worries about everything, 'am I gonna be able to get a job somewhere else? Is there going to be work for me?' You worry about your friends who are in the same boat. I definitely wasn't happy to hear the news, but after the fact and talking to a couple of friends, we talked about the fact that if it had to happen, it's better to happen now than last year where there really was no opportunity to go out and work. Also getting a little bit of notice. For instance, my contract was up at the end of this year, so getting a couple of months notice and being like, 'we are going to go under but we're giving you a couple of months notice so maybe you can try and start booking things,' which I've been doing good. I have a somewhat decent schedule coming up here and to have a little bit of time where you're getting a couple of paychecks coming in is nice. It sucks and is a crappy situation but if it had to happen, I'm glad it happened like this.”
Silas spoke about the vibe backstage during the final tapings for ROH.
“That was the general consensus of working there; it was great. The tapings were a lot more down, kind of solemn mood. It's hard to come in there and be...it's not that everybody didn't want to work hard, everyone still worked their ass off, I think it was just for a lot of guys like myself, who has been there for nine years, it was the end of an era. It was a real low-key feeling in the locker room last time.”
But overall, Silas is looking forward to getting back in the independent scene.
“There definitely is (work). After the last couple of years with COVID closing things down and even before that, being exclusive to Ring of Honor and not being able to do Indies for the last five or six years, I'm excited to get back on the Independent scene and getting to work with a bunch of new and young talent, guys I have never worked with before. The fact that there is so much Indie wrestling out there, I'm excited to see what these next couple years bring.”
