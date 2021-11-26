Rockstar Spud Releases New T-Shirt For Mental Health Organization

Rockstar Spud has released a new t-shirt on ProWrestlingTees, with all the proceeds going to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI).

The shirt will be sold through the end of 2021.

Spud took to Twitter to talk about the partnership.

“The video uploaded on 11/18/2021 connected with a lot of people in more ways than just what it represented in the world of pro wrestling & with that in mind I thought together we could connect with people a little bit more. Today I have re-opened my Pro Wrestling Tees store. You will see I have uploaded a new design titled “*GET UP*”. All the proceeds from purchases of this special “*GET UP*” shirt sold until the end of 2021 will be donated in full to the *National Alliance on Mental Illness*. *The NAMI Helpline can be reached Monday through Friday, * *10 a.m. – 10 p.m., ET.* Call: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or info@nami.org The holidays are a wonderful time, but they are a tough time for many on a much deeper level & our help can go a long way into keeping people on the right track from a mental health perspective. We are all in this together.

Let’s remind people they are not alone. Best wishes onwards to the New Year & Happy holidays.

- James Michael Curtin (Spud)”