Jeff Hardy On Who Believes Should Be Named "Mr. Survivor Series"
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 26, 2021
Jeff Hardy spoke with Sportskeeda, where he revealed who he believes deserves the moniker of "Mr. Survivor Series."
“I would have to say ‘Taker is the Mr. Survivor Series. His career is beyond legendary, it’s superhuman pretty much, it is unbelievable. He’s done so much for me and my career it’s just amazing.”
“I have learned so much, just by watching him. So, he is definitely Mr. Survivor Series.”
Jeff Hardy also spoke about his match against Randy Orton for the WWE Championship over a decade ago.
“Overall, I think it was ’08 or ’09, I was in the main event with Randy Orton for the World Title. It was in MSG, I believe.” “It was such an electric match and we ended on a finish that I had wanted to feature on TV for the longest time, and it was on a PPV, on Survivor Series. It was just an honor to be in there with somebody like Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.”
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/72354/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 26
Nov 26 - Bryan Danielson recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke in depth about his feelings about Ring of Honor's impending temporary hiatus. [...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - On November 20th, WWE filed to trademark the term "ECW" with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) under the computer software and[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Jeff Hardy spoke with Sportskeeda, where he revealed who he believes deserves the moniker of "Mr. Survivor Series." “I would have to say &lsq[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - Melissa Santos was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, where she spoke about the first time she met her now-husband Brian Cage. &ldquo[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - All Elite Wrestling will hold a Dynamite and Rampage taping at the WinTrust Arena in Chicago, IL on February 2nd. CM Punk had this to say: “[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - During a Q&A session on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about WWE writer Brian Gewirtz having to endure the infamous wrestling court. "TNA did[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - During an interview with Fightful, Jonathan Gresham spoke about how he and Baron Black plan to book female wrestlers in the new Terminus promotion. [...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - During his latest appearance on Inside The Ropes, Jeff Hardy spoke about his idea for an "Upward Spiral" match. "Yeah, I think Hell in a Cell was o[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - WWE's newfound trend of "budget cuts" throughout this year has been something of a hot button issue in the wrestling world. Promotions have picked up [...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - During an interview with Bodyslam.net, Shane Taylor spoke about his former tag-team partner Keith Lee. "Keith knows. We’ve talked. He knows t[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his appreciation for Vince McMahon and his return with his brother Jef[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - During a recent interview with the RRBG podcast former WWE music producer, Jim Johnston discussed working on Triple H’s themes in WWE and reveal[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - On behalf of the entire WrestlingNewsSource.com, we would like to wish all our readers a very happy Thanksgiving! We give thanks for your loyal suppo[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee took revealed a slightly altered new look on Twitter. The former WWE star revealed in a tweet that his hair started ge[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade earlier today on NBC. The Rock commented on how much he lo[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - WWE appears to have lost a pretty big international television in Japan, with broadcaster J Sports announcing that their WWE programming will be "disc[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - Tonight on AXS TV IMPACT Wrestling will present a special Thanksgiving Day line-up of programming. Firstly the 2021 Victory Road special will air at [...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - A report from Fightful Select has revealed the WWE RAW producers for this past Monday's episode on USA Network: - Chris Park and Kenn Doane produced [...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso during which he spoke about non-title champion versus champion main event match between Roman [...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - All Elite Wrestling recently recorded television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - AEW’s Austin Gunn is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this week, after some tweets made on Twitter resurfaced from 2013 of him using t[...]
Nov 25
Nov 25 - During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Jim Ross signed off the broadcast by telling the fans he would see them "soon." The reason [...]
Nov 24
Nov 24 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dynamite: Thanksgiving Edition as they have lined up another stacked card for us. Two Chicago nativ[...]
Nov 24
Nov 24 - WWE has released a new preview clip for Jeff Hardy’s upcoming appearance on “The Broken Skull Sessions” podcast. In the video below[...]
Nov 24
Nov 24 - Showbuzz Daily has revealed overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. This week’s episode saw an incre[...]