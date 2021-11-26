Jeff Hardy On Who Believes Should Be Named "Mr. Survivor Series"

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“Overall, I think it was ’08 or ’09, I was in the main event with Randy Orton for the World Title. It was in MSG, I believe.” “It was such an electric match and we ended on a finish that I had wanted to feature on TV for the longest time, and it was on a PPV, on Survivor Series. It was just an honor to be in there with somebody like Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.”

Jeff Hardy also spoke about his match against Randy Orton for the WWE Championship over a decade ago.

“I have learned so much, just by watching him. So, he is definitely Mr. Survivor Series.”

“I would have to say ‘Taker is the Mr. Survivor Series. His career is beyond legendary, it’s superhuman pretty much, it is unbelievable. He’s done so much for me and my career it’s just amazing.”

Jeff Hardy spoke with Sportskeeda, where he revealed who he believes deserves the moniker of "Mr. Survivor Series."

