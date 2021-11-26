WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Hardy On Who Believes Should Be Named "Mr. Survivor Series"

Posted By: Joe West on Nov 26, 2021

Jeff Hardy spoke with Sportskeeda, where he revealed who he believes deserves the moniker of "Mr. Survivor Series."

“I would have to say ‘Taker is the Mr. Survivor Series. His career is beyond legendary, it’s superhuman pretty much, it is unbelievable. He’s done so much for me and my career it’s just amazing.”

“I have learned so much, just by watching him. So, he is definitely Mr. Survivor Series.”

Jeff Hardy also spoke about his match against Randy Orton for the WWE Championship over a decade ago.

“Overall, I think it was ’08 or ’09, I was in the main event with Randy Orton for the World Title. It was in MSG, I believe.” “It was such an electric match and we ended on a finish that I had wanted to feature on TV for the longest time, and it was on a PPV, on Survivor Series. It was just an honor to be in there with somebody like Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.”

