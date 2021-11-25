WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Presale Code For February 2022 Chicago Dynamite/Rampage
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 25, 2021
All Elite Wrestling will hold a Dynamite and Rampage taping at the WinTrust Arena in Chicago, IL on February 2nd.
CM Punk had this to say:
“We will be back here, ten weeks from tonight on February 2. Tickets will go on sale Saturday. … The only thing I can really say that means the most is from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much. It’s still surreal and still very, very good to be in front of the best professional wrestling fans in the world.”
The pre-sale code for the event is AEWORD. Tickets go on sale on Saturday.
