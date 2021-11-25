WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Presale Code For February 2022 Chicago Dynamite/Rampage

Posted By: Joe West on Nov 25, 2021

All Elite Wrestling will hold a Dynamite and Rampage taping at the WinTrust Arena in Chicago, IL on February 2nd.

CM Punk had this to say:

“We will be back here, ten weeks from tonight on February 2. Tickets will go on sale Saturday. … The only thing I can really say that means the most is from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much. It’s still surreal and still very, very good to be in front of the best professional wrestling fans in the world.”

The pre-sale code for the event is AEWORD. Tickets go on sale on Saturday.

Source: 411mania.com
Nov 25
Melissa Santos Talks Meeting Brian Cage, Starting OnlyFans, Cage's Reaction & More
Melissa Santos was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, where she spoke about the first time she met her now-husband Brian Cage. “I remember when I first met him it was really sho[...]
Nov 25
AEW Presale Code For February 2022 Chicago Dynamite/Rampage
All Elite Wrestling will hold a Dynamite and Rampage taping at the WinTrust Arena in Chicago, IL on February 2nd. CM Punk had this to say: “We will be back here, ten weeks from tonight on Fe[...]
Nov 25
Kurt Angle Recalls WWE Writer Having To Go Through Wrestler's Court
During a Q&A session on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about WWE writer Brian Gewirtz having to endure the infamous wrestling court. "TNA did not have a wrestler's court. WWE did. I remember [...]
Nov 25
How Terminus Will Book Women's Wrestling, "Superstars"-like Nickname For Wrestlers Revealed
During an interview with Fightful, Jonathan Gresham spoke about how he and Baron Black plan to book female wrestlers in the new Terminus promotion. “The only way to have women’s wrestli[...]
Nov 25
Jeff Hardy Reveals Concept For "Upward Spiral Match"
During his latest appearance on Inside The Ropes, Jeff Hardy spoke about his idea for an "Upward Spiral" match. "Yeah, I think Hell in a Cell was on my bucket list and I'd even mentioned, 'I'd like[...]
Nov 25
All 81 WWE Wrestlers Who Have Been Released In 2021 Listed Alphabetically
WWE's newfound trend of "budget cuts" throughout this year has been something of a hot button issue in the wrestling world. Promotions have picked up talents following the mass of releases, with many [...]
Nov 25
Shane Taylor Wants To Reunite PBK With Keith Lee
During an interview with Bodyslam.net, Shane Taylor spoke about his former tag-team partner Keith Lee. "Keith knows. We’ve talked. He knows that the door is always open. The door of STP is al[...]
Nov 25
Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Returned To WWE In 2017
During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his appreciation for Vince McMahon and his return with his brother Jeff Hardy to WWE at WrestleMania 33. Here is what h[...]
Nov 25
Jim Johnston Reveals Triple H Had 'An Unusual Amount Of Say' In His WWE Theme Songs
During a recent interview with the RRBG podcast former WWE music producer, Jim Johnston discussed working on Triple H’s themes in WWE and revealed he had an "unusual amount of say" in his theme [...]
Nov 25
Happy Thanksgiving 2021 From WrestlingNewsSource.com
On behalf of the entire WrestlingNewsSource.com, we would like to wish all our readers a very happy Thanksgiving! We give thanks for your loyal support across all of WNS, including the commentary sec[...]
Nov 25
Keith Lee Reveals New Look and Interesting Fact
Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee took revealed a slightly altered new look on Twitter. The former WWE star revealed in a tweet that his hair started getting white at the age of 16 and he likes it and w[...]
Nov 25
The Rock Appears At 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade earlier today on NBC. The Rock commented on how much he loves Thanksgiving and being able to see his friends[...]
Nov 25
J Sports Will Stop Broadcasting WWE Programming In Japan
WWE appears to have lost a pretty big international television in Japan, with broadcaster J Sports announcing that their WWE programming will be "discontinued" on the network. J Sports posted an "imp[...]
Nov 25
Preview For Tonight's IMPACT Thanksgiving Schedule Featuring Wrestle House 2
Tonight on AXS TV IMPACT Wrestling will present a special Thanksgiving Day line-up of programming. Firstly the 2021 Victory Road special will air at 3pm ET today, featuring World Champion Christian C[...]
Nov 25
WWE RAW Producers Revealed For This Past Monday's Matches and Segments
A report from Fightful Select has revealed the WWE RAW producers for this past Monday's episode on USA Network: - Chris Park and Kenn Doane produced Sami Zayn vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Pr[...]
Nov 25
Paul Heyman Discusses WWE Survivor Series 2021 Main Event
Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso during which he spoke about non-title champion versus champion main event match between Roman Reigns and Big E. from the WWE Survivor Series 202[...]
Nov 25
SPOILERS For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently recorded television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois prior to Wednesday's Dynamite. Below are the ful[...]
Nov 25
Austin Gunn Apologizes For Using 'N Word' On Social Media In 2013
AEW’s Austin Gunn is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this week, after some tweets made on Twitter resurfaced from 2013 of him using the N-word.  As you can imagine a lot of Gunn[...]
Nov 25
Backstage News On Jim Ross Missing Some Upcoming AEW Television
During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Jim Ross signed off the broadcast by telling the fans he would see them "soon." The reason for Ross saying this is because he starts twenty-t[...]
Nov 24
AEW Dynamite Results (November 24th 2021)
It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dynamite: Thanksgiving Edition as they have lined up another stacked card for us. Two Chicago natives headline the card whilst the main event is an 8[...]
Nov 24
WATCH: Jeff Hardy Says He Wants To 'Break The Head Of The Table'
WWE has released a new preview clip for Jeff Hardy’s upcoming appearance on “The Broken Skull Sessions” podcast. In the video below, WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy commented on wanting to[...]
Nov 24
WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Increase After Last Week’s Low
Showbuzz Daily has revealed overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. This week’s episode saw an increase after last week's episode fell below 600,000 v[...]
Nov 24
Kane Discusses Transition Into Politics and His Wife
During an interview with The Doug Collins Podcast, former WWE Superstar Kane (Glenn Jacobs) discussed his wrestling career and transitioning into politics. On getting into politics:  “A[...]
Nov 24
Rocky Romero On The Attempted WWE/NJPW Crossover, Talks AEW's Understanding Of NJPW's Product
During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, Rocky Romero spoke about WWE's talks with NJPW on an attempted crossover. “I don’t know how much I can actually say, but I can definite[...]
Nov 24
Friendsgiving Celebration Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT
AEW announced that a Friendsgiving celebration will take place on tonight’s Dynamite on TNT and will be hosted by Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone. The announcement: "Thanksgiving can bring fami[...]
