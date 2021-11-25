The pre-sale code for the event is AEWORD. Tickets go on sale on Saturday.

“We will be back here, ten weeks from tonight on February 2. Tickets will go on sale Saturday. … The only thing I can really say that means the most is from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much. It’s still surreal and still very, very good to be in front of the best professional wrestling fans in the world.”

All Elite Wrestling will hold a Dynamite and Rampage taping at the WinTrust Arena in Chicago, IL on February 2nd.

» More News From This Feed

Melissa Santos Talks Meeting Brian Cage, Starting OnlyFans, Cage's Reaction & More

Melissa Santos was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, where she spoke about the first time she met her now-husband Brian Cage. “I remember when I first met him it was really sho[...] Nov 25 - Melissa Santos was recently a guest on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, where she spoke about the first time she met her now-husband Brian Cage. “I remember when I first met him it was really sho[...]

AEW Presale Code For February 2022 Chicago Dynamite/Rampage

All Elite Wrestling will hold a Dynamite and Rampage taping at the WinTrust Arena in Chicago, IL on February 2nd. CM Punk had this to say: “We will be back here, ten weeks from tonight on Fe[...] Nov 25 - All Elite Wrestling will hold a Dynamite and Rampage taping at the WinTrust Arena in Chicago, IL on February 2nd. CM Punk had this to say: “We will be back here, ten weeks from tonight on Fe[...]

Kurt Angle Recalls WWE Writer Having To Go Through Wrestler's Court

During a Q&A session on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about WWE writer Brian Gewirtz having to endure the infamous wrestling court. "TNA did not have a wrestler's court. WWE did. I remember [...] Nov 25 - During a Q&A session on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about WWE writer Brian Gewirtz having to endure the infamous wrestling court. "TNA did not have a wrestler's court. WWE did. I remember [...]

How Terminus Will Book Women's Wrestling, "Superstars"-like Nickname For Wrestlers Revealed

During an interview with Fightful, Jonathan Gresham spoke about how he and Baron Black plan to book female wrestlers in the new Terminus promotion. “The only way to have women’s wrestli[...] Nov 25 - During an interview with Fightful, Jonathan Gresham spoke about how he and Baron Black plan to book female wrestlers in the new Terminus promotion. “The only way to have women’s wrestli[...]

Jeff Hardy Reveals Concept For "Upward Spiral Match"

During his latest appearance on Inside The Ropes, Jeff Hardy spoke about his idea for an "Upward Spiral" match. "Yeah, I think Hell in a Cell was on my bucket list and I'd even mentioned, 'I'd like[...] Nov 25 - During his latest appearance on Inside The Ropes, Jeff Hardy spoke about his idea for an "Upward Spiral" match. "Yeah, I think Hell in a Cell was on my bucket list and I'd even mentioned, 'I'd like[...]

All 81 WWE Wrestlers Who Have Been Released In 2021 Listed Alphabetically

WWE's newfound trend of "budget cuts" throughout this year has been something of a hot button issue in the wrestling world. Promotions have picked up talents following the mass of releases, with many [...] Nov 25 - WWE's newfound trend of "budget cuts" throughout this year has been something of a hot button issue in the wrestling world. Promotions have picked up talents following the mass of releases, with many [...]

Shane Taylor Wants To Reunite PBK With Keith Lee

During an interview with Bodyslam.net, Shane Taylor spoke about his former tag-team partner Keith Lee. "Keith knows. We’ve talked. He knows that the door is always open. The door of STP is al[...] Nov 25 - During an interview with Bodyslam.net, Shane Taylor spoke about his former tag-team partner Keith Lee. "Keith knows. We’ve talked. He knows that the door is always open. The door of STP is al[...]

Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Returned To WWE In 2017

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his appreciation for Vince McMahon and his return with his brother Jeff Hardy to WWE at WrestleMania 33. Here is what h[...] Nov 25 - During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his appreciation for Vince McMahon and his return with his brother Jeff Hardy to WWE at WrestleMania 33. Here is what h[...]

Jim Johnston Reveals Triple H Had 'An Unusual Amount Of Say' In His WWE Theme Songs

During a recent interview with the RRBG podcast former WWE music producer, Jim Johnston discussed working on Triple H’s themes in WWE and revealed he had an "unusual amount of say" in his theme [...] Nov 25 - During a recent interview with the RRBG podcast former WWE music producer, Jim Johnston discussed working on Triple H’s themes in WWE and revealed he had an "unusual amount of say" in his theme [...]

Happy Thanksgiving 2021 From WrestlingNewsSource.com

On behalf of the entire WrestlingNewsSource.com, we would like to wish all our readers a very happy Thanksgiving! We give thanks for your loyal support across all of WNS, including the commentary sec[...] Nov 25 - On behalf of the entire WrestlingNewsSource.com, we would like to wish all our readers a very happy Thanksgiving! We give thanks for your loyal support across all of WNS, including the commentary sec[...]

Keith Lee Reveals New Look and Interesting Fact

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee took revealed a slightly altered new look on Twitter. The former WWE star revealed in a tweet that his hair started getting white at the age of 16 and he likes it and w[...] Nov 25 - Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee took revealed a slightly altered new look on Twitter. The former WWE star revealed in a tweet that his hair started getting white at the age of 16 and he likes it and w[...]

The Rock Appears At 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade earlier today on NBC. The Rock commented on how much he loves Thanksgiving and being able to see his friends[...] Nov 25 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade earlier today on NBC. The Rock commented on how much he loves Thanksgiving and being able to see his friends[...]

J Sports Will Stop Broadcasting WWE Programming In Japan

WWE appears to have lost a pretty big international television in Japan, with broadcaster J Sports announcing that their WWE programming will be "discontinued" on the network. J Sports posted an "imp[...] Nov 25 - WWE appears to have lost a pretty big international television in Japan, with broadcaster J Sports announcing that their WWE programming will be "discontinued" on the network. J Sports posted an "imp[...]

Preview For Tonight's IMPACT Thanksgiving Schedule Featuring Wrestle House 2

Tonight on AXS TV IMPACT Wrestling will present a special Thanksgiving Day line-up of programming. Firstly the 2021 Victory Road special will air at 3pm ET today, featuring World Champion Christian C[...] Nov 25 - Tonight on AXS TV IMPACT Wrestling will present a special Thanksgiving Day line-up of programming. Firstly the 2021 Victory Road special will air at 3pm ET today, featuring World Champion Christian C[...]

WWE RAW Producers Revealed For This Past Monday's Matches and Segments

A report from Fightful Select has revealed the WWE RAW producers for this past Monday's episode on USA Network: - Chris Park and Kenn Doane produced Sami Zayn vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Pr[...] Nov 25 - A report from Fightful Select has revealed the WWE RAW producers for this past Monday's episode on USA Network: - Chris Park and Kenn Doane produced Sami Zayn vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Pr[...]

Paul Heyman Discusses WWE Survivor Series 2021 Main Event

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso during which he spoke about non-title champion versus champion main event match between Roman Reigns and Big E. from the WWE Survivor Series 202[...] Nov 25 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso during which he spoke about non-title champion versus champion main event match between Roman Reigns and Big E. from the WWE Survivor Series 202[...]

SPOILERS For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling recently recorded television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois prior to Wednesday's Dynamite. Below are the ful[...] Nov 25 - All Elite Wrestling recently recorded television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois prior to Wednesday's Dynamite. Below are the ful[...]

Austin Gunn Apologizes For Using 'N Word' On Social Media In 2013

AEW’s Austin Gunn is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this week, after some tweets made on Twitter resurfaced from 2013 of him using the N-word. As you can imagine a lot of Gunn[...] Nov 25 - AEW’s Austin Gunn is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this week, after some tweets made on Twitter resurfaced from 2013 of him using the N-word. As you can imagine a lot of Gunn[...]

Backstage News On Jim Ross Missing Some Upcoming AEW Television

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Jim Ross signed off the broadcast by telling the fans he would see them "soon." The reason for Ross saying this is because he starts twenty-t[...] Nov 25 - During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Jim Ross signed off the broadcast by telling the fans he would see them "soon." The reason for Ross saying this is because he starts twenty-t[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (November 24th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dynamite: Thanksgiving Edition as they have lined up another stacked card for us. Two Chicago natives headline the card whilst the main event is an 8[...] Nov 24 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dynamite: Thanksgiving Edition as they have lined up another stacked card for us. Two Chicago natives headline the card whilst the main event is an 8[...]

WATCH: Jeff Hardy Says He Wants To 'Break The Head Of The Table'

WWE has released a new preview clip for Jeff Hardy’s upcoming appearance on “The Broken Skull Sessions” podcast. In the video below, WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy commented on wanting to[...] Nov 24 - WWE has released a new preview clip for Jeff Hardy’s upcoming appearance on “The Broken Skull Sessions” podcast. In the video below, WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy commented on wanting to[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Increase After Last Week’s Low

Showbuzz Daily has revealed overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. This week’s episode saw an increase after last week's episode fell below 600,000 v[...] Nov 24 - Showbuzz Daily has revealed overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. This week’s episode saw an increase after last week's episode fell below 600,000 v[...]

Kane Discusses Transition Into Politics and His Wife

During an interview with The Doug Collins Podcast, former WWE Superstar Kane (Glenn Jacobs) discussed his wrestling career and transitioning into politics. On getting into politics: “A[...] Nov 24 - During an interview with The Doug Collins Podcast, former WWE Superstar Kane (Glenn Jacobs) discussed his wrestling career and transitioning into politics. On getting into politics: “A[...]

Rocky Romero On The Attempted WWE/NJPW Crossover, Talks AEW's Understanding Of NJPW's Product

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, Rocky Romero spoke about WWE's talks with NJPW on an attempted crossover. “I don’t know how much I can actually say, but I can definite[...] Nov 24 - During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, Rocky Romero spoke about WWE's talks with NJPW on an attempted crossover. “I don’t know how much I can actually say, but I can definite[...]