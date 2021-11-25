Kurt Angle Recalls WWE Writer Having To Go Through Wrestler's Court

During a Q&A session on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle spoke about WWE writer Brian Gewirtz having to endure the infamous wrestling court.

"TNA did not have a wrestler's court. WWE did. I remember there was one case, if you want to call it that, it was the writer, Brian Gewirtz. He was accused by the prosecuting attorney, John Bradshaw Layfield, he was accused of favoring certain talent to write for them. That talent being me, Jericho, The Rock and Edge & Christian. The judge was Undertaker. Brian had to go to court, and facing Bradshaw, you're not going to win. So Brian had to defend himself and Bradshaw was the prosecuting attorney. What happened was a lot of the wrestlers got to speak their minds about Brian not writing for them. But listen, Brian was told who to write for. It's not like he got to pick and choose. But he did find chemistry with certain people and when he did that, he would put a little more time and effort into those people that he had chemistry with. So I understand Brian, but I also understand the boys being upset because Brian did write specifically for me, Rock, Jericho, and Edge & Christian, and I think Hurricane Helms. So I understand why they did what they did, but at the end of the hearing, Brian had to buy five cases of beer for the wrestlers. So at least they didn't do anything physical to him and only made him buy beer."

Gewirtz worked as a writer for WWE from 1999 until 2012. He remained on as a consultant for the company until 2015.

Brian is currently one of the producers on the NBC series Young Rock.