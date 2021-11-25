All 81 WWE Wrestlers Who Have Been Released In 2021 Listed Alphabetically

WWE's newfound trend of "budget cuts" throughout this year has been something of a hot button issue in the wrestling world. Promotions have picked up talents following the mass of releases, with many finding new paths for their careers.

Cain A. Knight from Cageside Seats wrote up an alphabetical list of every wrestler that has been released from WWE in 2021 alone, with the number being a staggering 81.

Aleister Black Alexander Wolfe Andrade Ari Sterling Ariya Daivari Arturo Ruas Ashante Adonis Asher Hale August Grey B-Fab Billie Kay Bo Dallas Bobby Fish Braun Strowman Bray Wyatt Bronson Reed Buddy Murphy Chase Parker Chelsea Green Curt Stallion Dezmond Troy Drake Maverick Ember Moon Eva Marie Ezra Judge Fandango Franky Monet Giant Zanjeer Gran Metalik Harry Smith Isaiah Swerve Scott Jake Atlas Jake Clemons Jaxson Ryker Jeet Rama Jessamyn Duke Jessi Kamea John Morrison Kalisto Karrion Kross Katrina Cortez Kavita Devi Keith Lee Killian Dain Kona Reeves Lana Lars Sullivan Leon Ruff Lince Dorado Marina Shafir Matt Martel Mercedes Martinez Mia Yim Mickie James Mojo Rawley Nia Jax Oney Lorcan Peyton Royce Ruby Riott Samir Singh Samoa Joe Santana Garrett Scarlett Shane Thorne (SLAPJACK) Skyler Story Stephon Smith Steve Cutler Sunil Singh Tegan Nox Tino Sabbatelli Tony Nese Top Dolla Trey Baxter Tucker Tyler Breeze Tyler Rust Vanessa Borne Velveteen Dream Wesley Blake Zachariah Smith Zayda Ramier

Both with these releases and ROH going on an indefinite hiatus, the free agent pool in professional wrestling is starting to overflow. It'll be interesting to see where the future takes the industry.