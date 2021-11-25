WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
All 81 WWE Wrestlers Who Have Been Released In 2021 Listed Alphabetically
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 25, 2021
WWE's newfound trend of "budget cuts" throughout this year has been something of a hot button issue in the wrestling world. Promotions have picked up talents following the mass of releases, with many finding new paths for their careers.
Cain A. Knight from Cageside Seats wrote up an alphabetical list of every wrestler that has been released from WWE in 2021 alone, with the number being a staggering 81.
Aleister Black
Alexander Wolfe
Andrade
Ari Sterling
Ariya Daivari
Arturo Ruas
Ashante Adonis
Asher Hale
August Grey
B-Fab
Billie Kay
Bo Dallas
Bobby Fish
Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt
Bronson Reed
Buddy Murphy
Chase Parker
Chelsea Green
Curt Stallion
Dezmond Troy
Drake Maverick
Ember Moon
Eva Marie
Ezra Judge
Fandango
Franky Monet
Giant Zanjeer
Gran Metalik
Harry Smith
Isaiah Swerve Scott
Jake Atlas
Jake Clemons
Jaxson Ryker
Jeet Rama
Jessamyn Duke
Jessi Kamea
John Morrison
Kalisto
Karrion Kross
Katrina Cortez
Kavita Devi
Keith Lee
Killian Dain
Kona Reeves
Lana
Lars Sullivan
Leon Ruff
Lince Dorado
Marina Shafir
Matt Martel
Mercedes Martinez
Mia Yim
Mickie James
Mojo Rawley
Nia Jax
Oney Lorcan
Peyton Royce
Ruby Riott
Samir Singh
Samoa Joe
Santana Garrett
Scarlett
Shane Thorne (SLAPJACK)
Skyler Story
Stephon Smith
Steve Cutler
Sunil Singh
Tegan Nox
Tino Sabbatelli
Tony Nese
Top Dolla
Trey Baxter
Tucker
Tyler Breeze
Tyler Rust
Vanessa Borne
Velveteen Dream
Wesley Blake
Zachariah Smith
Zayda Ramier
Both with these releases and ROH going on an indefinite hiatus, the free agent pool in professional wrestling is starting to overflow. It'll be interesting to see where the future takes the industry.