All 81 WWE Wrestlers Who Have Been Released In 2021 Listed Alphabetically

Posted By: Joe West on Nov 25, 2021

WWE's newfound trend of "budget cuts" throughout this year has been something of a hot button issue in the wrestling world. Promotions have picked up talents following the mass of releases, with many finding new paths for their careers.

Cain A. Knight from Cageside Seats wrote up an alphabetical list of every wrestler that has been released from WWE in 2021 alone, with the number being a staggering 81.

  1. Aleister Black
  2. Alexander Wolfe
  3. Andrade
  4. Ari Sterling
  5. Ariya Daivari
  6. Arturo Ruas
  7. Ashante Adonis
  8. Asher Hale
  9. August Grey
  10. B-Fab
  11. Billie Kay
  12. Bo Dallas
  13. Bobby Fish
  14. Braun Strowman
  15. Bray Wyatt
  16. Bronson Reed
  17. Buddy Murphy
  18. Chase Parker
  19. Chelsea Green
  20. Curt Stallion
  21. Dezmond Troy
  22. Drake Maverick
  23. Ember Moon
  24. Eva Marie
  25. Ezra Judge
  26. Fandango
  27. Franky Monet
  28. Giant Zanjeer
  29. Gran Metalik
  30. Harry Smith
  31. Isaiah Swerve Scott
  32. Jake Atlas
  33. Jake Clemons
  34. Jaxson Ryker
  35. Jeet Rama
  36. Jessamyn Duke
  37. Jessi Kamea
  38. John Morrison
  39. Kalisto
  40. Karrion Kross
  41. Katrina Cortez
  42. Kavita Devi
  43. Keith Lee
  44. Killian Dain
  45. Kona Reeves
  46. Lana
  47. Lars Sullivan
  48. Leon Ruff
  49. Lince Dorado
  50. Marina Shafir
  51. Matt Martel
  52. Mercedes Martinez
  53. Mia Yim
  54. Mickie James
  55. Mojo Rawley
  56. Nia Jax
  57. Oney Lorcan
  58. Peyton Royce
  59. Ruby Riott
  60. Samir Singh
  61. Samoa Joe
  62. Santana Garrett
  63. Scarlett
  64. Shane Thorne (SLAPJACK)
  65. Skyler Story
  66. Stephon Smith
  67. Steve Cutler
  68. Sunil Singh
  69. Tegan Nox
  70. Tino Sabbatelli
  71. Tony Nese
  72. Top Dolla
  73. Trey Baxter
  74. Tucker
  75. Tyler Breeze
  76. Tyler Rust
  77. Vanessa Borne
  78. Velveteen Dream
  79. Wesley Blake
  80. Zachariah Smith
  81. Zayda Ramier

Both with these releases and ROH going on an indefinite hiatus, the free agent pool in professional wrestling is starting to overflow. It'll be interesting to see where the future takes the industry.

Source: cagesideseats.com
