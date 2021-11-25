Keith Lee Reveals New Look and Interesting Fact

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee took revealed a slightly altered new look on Twitter.

The former WWE star revealed in a tweet that his hair started getting white at the age of 16 and he likes it and wishes it was all white.

Lee tweeted:

"Here’s a fun fact about me. I started getting white hair at 16 years of age! Personally, I like it. I wish it was all white. Unfortunately, many don’t understand science, and *only* associate it with age haha. Happy Thanksgiving humans. Be thankful for the things you have."

Lee recently revealed on Twitter that he is dropping the singlet that WWE decided he would wear on the main roster.