The Rock Appears At 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

His show Young Rock will return with a holiday special next month before season two arrives in March.

The Rock commented on how much he loves Thanksgiving and being able to see his friends and family again. He noted it was especially nice this year after a “few years of everyone being kicked around.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade earlier today on NBC.

Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Returned To WWE In 2017

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his appreciation for Vince McMahon and his return with his brother Jef[...] Nov 25 - During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Matt Hardy discussed his appreciation for Vince McMahon and his return with his brother Jef[...]

Jim Johnston Reveals Triple H Had 'An Unusual Amount Of Say' In His WWE Theme Songs

During a recent interview with the RRBG podcast former WWE music producer, Jim Johnston discussed working on Triple H’s themes in WWE and reveal[...] Nov 25 - During a recent interview with the RRBG podcast former WWE music producer, Jim Johnston discussed working on Triple H’s themes in WWE and reveal[...]

Happy Thanksgiving 2021 From WrestlingNewsSource.com

On behalf of the entire WrestlingNewsSource.com, we would like to wish all our readers a very happy Thanksgiving! We give thanks for your loyal suppo[...] Nov 25 - On behalf of the entire WrestlingNewsSource.com, we would like to wish all our readers a very happy Thanksgiving! We give thanks for your loyal suppo[...]

Keith Lee Reveals New Look and Interesting Fact

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee took revealed a slightly altered new look on Twitter. The former WWE star revealed in a tweet that his hair started ge[...] Nov 25 - Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee took revealed a slightly altered new look on Twitter. The former WWE star revealed in a tweet that his hair started ge[...]

J Sports Will Stop Broadcasting WWE Programming In Japan

WWE appears to have lost a pretty big international television in Japan, with broadcaster J Sports announcing that their WWE programming will be "disc[...] Nov 25 - WWE appears to have lost a pretty big international television in Japan, with broadcaster J Sports announcing that their WWE programming will be "disc[...]

Preview For Tonight's IMPACT Thanksgiving Schedule Featuring Wrestle House 2

Tonight on AXS TV IMPACT Wrestling will present a special Thanksgiving Day line-up of programming. Firstly the 2021 Victory Road special will air at [...] Nov 25 - Tonight on AXS TV IMPACT Wrestling will present a special Thanksgiving Day line-up of programming. Firstly the 2021 Victory Road special will air at [...]

WWE RAW Producers Revealed For This Past Monday's Matches and Segments

A report from Fightful Select has revealed the WWE RAW producers for this past Monday's episode on USA Network: - Chris Park and Kenn Doane produced [...] Nov 25 - A report from Fightful Select has revealed the WWE RAW producers for this past Monday's episode on USA Network: - Chris Park and Kenn Doane produced [...]

Paul Heyman Discusses WWE Survivor Series 2021 Main Event

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso during which he spoke about non-title champion versus champion main event match between Roman [...] Nov 25 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso during which he spoke about non-title champion versus champion main event match between Roman [...]

SPOILERS For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling recently recorded television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois[...] Nov 25 - All Elite Wrestling recently recorded television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois[...]

Austin Gunn Apologizes For Using 'N Word' On Social Media In 2013

AEW’s Austin Gunn is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this week, after some tweets made on Twitter resurfaced from 2013 of him using t[...] Nov 25 - AEW’s Austin Gunn is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this week, after some tweets made on Twitter resurfaced from 2013 of him using t[...]

Backstage News On Jim Ross Missing Some Upcoming AEW Television

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Jim Ross signed off the broadcast by telling the fans he would see them "soon." The reason [...] Nov 25 - During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Jim Ross signed off the broadcast by telling the fans he would see them "soon." The reason [...]

AEW Dynamite Results (November 24th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dynamite: Thanksgiving Edition as they have lined up another stacked card for us. Two Chicago nativ[...] Nov 24 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dynamite: Thanksgiving Edition as they have lined up another stacked card for us. Two Chicago nativ[...]

WATCH: Jeff Hardy Says He Wants To 'Break The Head Of The Table'

WWE has released a new preview clip for Jeff Hardy’s upcoming appearance on “The Broken Skull Sessions” podcast. In the video below[...] Nov 24 - WWE has released a new preview clip for Jeff Hardy’s upcoming appearance on “The Broken Skull Sessions” podcast. In the video below[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Increase After Last Week’s Low

Showbuzz Daily has revealed overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. This week’s episode saw an incre[...] Nov 24 - Showbuzz Daily has revealed overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. This week’s episode saw an incre[...]

Kane Discusses Transition Into Politics and His Wife

During an interview with The Doug Collins Podcast, former WWE Superstar Kane (Glenn Jacobs) discussed his wrestling career and transitioning into poli[...] Nov 24 - During an interview with The Doug Collins Podcast, former WWE Superstar Kane (Glenn Jacobs) discussed his wrestling career and transitioning into poli[...]

Rocky Romero On The Attempted WWE/NJPW Crossover, Talks AEW's Understanding Of NJPW's Product

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, Rocky Romero spoke about WWE's talks with NJPW on an attempted crossover. “I don’t kn[...] Nov 24 - During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, Rocky Romero spoke about WWE's talks with NJPW on an attempted crossover. “I don’t kn[...]

Friendsgiving Celebration Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT

AEW announced that a Friendsgiving celebration will take place on tonight’s Dynamite on TNT and will be hosted by Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone[...] Nov 24 - AEW announced that a Friendsgiving celebration will take place on tonight’s Dynamite on TNT and will be hosted by Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone[...]

Jim Ross Shares Photo After Getting Skin Cancer Removed

Jim Ross shared a photo of his recent surgery to get skin cancer removed from his back. While sharing the photo of his future scar, Ross also hyped to[...] Nov 24 - Jim Ross shared a photo of his recent surgery to get skin cancer removed from his back. While sharing the photo of his future scar, Ross also hyped to[...]

Shane McMahon Just Made A Surprise Appearance On WWE The Bump

Shane McMahon today made a surprise appearance on WWE The Bump. His return on The Bump marks his first on WWE programming since WrestleMania 37, wher[...] Nov 24 - Shane McMahon today made a surprise appearance on WWE The Bump. His return on The Bump marks his first on WWE programming since WrestleMania 37, wher[...]

The Godfather Recalls Almost Joining nWo In WCW

The Godfather appeared on today's WWE The Bump during which he revealed he almost ended up joining WCW to be part of nWo, but Virgil took his spo[...] Nov 24 - The Godfather appeared on today's WWE The Bump during which he revealed he almost ended up joining WCW to be part of nWo, but Virgil took his spo[...]

Billy Gunn Discusses Working With His Sons In AEW

AEW star Billy Gunn was recently interviewed on the Z100 program with host Josh Martinez including working with his sons (Austin & Colten) in[...] Nov 24 - AEW star Billy Gunn was recently interviewed on the Z100 program with host Josh Martinez including working with his sons (Austin & Colten) in[...]

The Undertaker Compares WWE RAW Star To Andre The Giant

Omos won the 25-Man Battle Royal at WWE Survivor Series 2021 this past Sunday and is considered the company's next literally BIG Superstar. The[...] Nov 24 - Omos won the 25-Man Battle Royal at WWE Survivor Series 2021 this past Sunday and is considered the company's next literally BIG Superstar. The[...]

Update On Johnny Gargano’s Contract Status With WWE

Johnny Gargano's future with WWE is still very much up in the air with the latest reports suggesting he has yet to sign a new contract with WWE but wi[...] Nov 24 - Johnny Gargano's future with WWE is still very much up in the air with the latest reports suggesting he has yet to sign a new contract with WWE but wi[...]