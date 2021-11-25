WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Preview For Tonight's IMPACT Thanksgiving Schedule Featuring Wrestle House 2
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 25, 2021
Tonight on AXS TV IMPACT Wrestling will present a special Thanksgiving Day line-up of programming.
Firstly the 2021 Victory Road special will air at 3pm ET today, featuring World Champion Christian Cage vs. Ace Austin in the main event. This event aired earlier this year.
Tonight’s regular IMPACT Wrestling episode will broadcast from 8 pm ET and is set to feature the Wrestle House 2 Thanksgiving Special.
Official IMPACT preview:
“Following an unforgettable Turning Point that saw Moose retain his IMPACT World Title in Full Metal Mayhem, as well as the violent debut of JONAH, celebrate Thanksgiving with the return of the hottest reality show in all of professional wrestling this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders! That’s right, Wrestle House is back with the Wrestle House 2 Thanksgiving Special! After Decay used their dark magic to teleport Johnny Swinger, John E Bravo, Hernandez, Madison Rayne, Kaleb With a K, Alisha and the Swingerellas to Wrestle House, there’s no telling what might happen to this whacky cast of characters. The only way to find out is to step foot into Wrestle House this Thursday on IMPACT!”
Before The IMPACT at 7pm ET on AXS will feature Chris Bey vs. Fallah Bahh. The IMPACT In 60 episode at 10pm ET will feature the greatest IMPACT moments from Mick Foley. The Wrestle House 2 special will replay at 11pm, while the IMPACT In 60 episode on Foley will replay at 1am, and the IMPACT In 60 episode on IMPACT vs. NJPW will air at 2am.
