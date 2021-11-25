WWE RAW Producers Revealed For This Past Monday's Matches and Segments
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 25, 2021
A report from Fightful Select has revealed the WWE RAW producers for this past Monday's episode on USA Network:
- Chris Park and Kenn Doane produced Sami Zayn vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest
- Adam Pearce produced the Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins segment
- James Yun (Jimmy Wang Yang) and Chris Park produced AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Street Profits
- Bobby Lashley vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio was produced by Petey Williams and Jason Jordan
