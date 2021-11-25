Austin Gunn Apologizes For Using 'N Word' On Social Media In 2013

AEW’s Austin Gunn is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this week, after some tweets made on Twitter resurfaced from 2013 of him using the N-word.

As you can imagine a lot of Gunn's followers are upset including fellow AEW star Big Swole who tweeted "WTF" as a reply.

Gunn posted the following apology on Twitter:

He wrote: “Extremely insensitive tweets/replies I made when I was 17 years old in 2013 have been brought to my attention. I don’t have the words to describe how I’m feeling right now. There is no excuse for it, and I am deeply sorry.

I majored in Elementary Education in college, and throughout that process, I took multiple meetings dealing with sensitivity, how to treat others, and to understand the severity of actions and words (which cannot be un-done once they happen). All I ask is that you do not judge me based solely on these tweets, but on the man I’ve become and that I am trying to constantly get better. I am someone that always wants to maintain a positive energy, support any/everyone, and not judge them based off the color of their skin, or any other proxy. I’m addressing this mistake because it’s important to point out things that you learn from and to take ownership of your failings. And, I am learning everyday. I know the term “people make mistakes” gets thrown out without any meaning truly behind it. I am trying to become a better version of myself. For that reason, and to make progress towards being the man I want to be, I apologize to anyone I’ve hurt with these tweets. To the wrestlers in the back, to the fans around the world, to everyone, I am so sorry.

AEW regularly provides excellent sensitivity programs that I have attended multiple times. I want to continue to learn from my mistakes, improve my view on the world, and strive to be a person my parents would be proud of. I was not raised this way, I do not condone this behavior or the use of these words, and I am extremely sorry. Thank you for reading this.

– AUSTIN SOPP”