WATCH: Jeff Hardy Says He Wants To 'Break The Head Of The Table'
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2021
“I’ve talked about this a lot lately, Roman Reigns. The Bloodline, they aggravate me, and he always talks about being the head of the table. I want to break the head of the table.”
VIDEO
