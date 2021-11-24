WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Increase After Last Week’s Low

Showbuzz Daily has revealed overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. This week’s episode saw an increase after last week's episode fell below 600,000 viewers.

This week’s episode pulled in 625,000 viewers this week up on last week’s audience of 574,000 viewers.

The episode featuredthe North American title Triple Threat Match featuring Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne, which saw Hayes retain his title. The 2-hour broadcast drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was up on last week’s 0.11 rating.

NXT 2.0 finished at No. 31 in the cable rankings.