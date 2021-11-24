Rocky Romero On The Attempted WWE/NJPW Crossover, Talks AEW's Understanding Of NJPW's Product

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, Rocky Romero spoke about WWE's talks with NJPW on an attempted crossover.

“I don’t know how much I can actually say, but I can definitely say that they [WWE] reached out. Definitely, WWE reached out, as they do every X amount of years. So obviously, [Bryan] Danielson being in the middle of that was no secret and it was no secret to Tony [Khan] either. Obviously, Tony was a part of that too once Bryan was completely free and clear to make those talks with him. So, yeah, a lot of people talk. I wouldn’t go so far as saying that there was ever going to be a deal made or anything like that. It’s just — If WWE comes knocking on the door and they want to talk you’re going to — people are going to listen to what they have to say. Obviously working with AEW compared to WWE is two completely different things.”

Romero also spoke about AEW's understanding of NJPW's product.