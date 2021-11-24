The Godfather Recalls Almost Joining nWo In WCW

Hanging out with @SnoopDogg "a little toooo long" 🤣 may have led to a glaring omission in The Godfather's #WWEHOF speech. #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/tGjuAc51RH

"I was working on a contract deal with them to come in,” The Godfather confessed. “I thought that we had come to an arrangement and then all of a sudden, I’m calling them and they’re not calling me back. I’m calling this one, I’m not going to mention any names, I’m calling this guy, he’s not calling me back, he’s not calling me back. All of a sudden I turn on the show and I see Virgil in my spot that they were talking about me doing. It was a good thing. Ron Simmons told me don’t go there in the first place."

The Godfather appeared on today's WWE The Bump during which he revealed he almost ended up joining WCW to be part of nWo, but Virgil took his spot.

Jim Ross Shares Photo After Getting Skin Cancer Removed

Jim Ross shared a photo of his recent surgery to get skin cancer removed from his back. While sharing the photo of his future scar, Ross also hyped tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He tweeted[...] Nov 24 - Jim Ross shared a photo of his recent surgery to get skin cancer removed from his back. While sharing the photo of his future scar, Ross also hyped tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He tweeted[...]

Shane McMahon Just Made A Surprise Appearance On WWE The Bump

Shane McMahon today made a surprise appearance on WWE The Bump. His return on The Bump marks his first on WWE programming since WrestleMania 37, where he lost to former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman i[...] Nov 24 - Shane McMahon today made a surprise appearance on WWE The Bump. His return on The Bump marks his first on WWE programming since WrestleMania 37, where he lost to former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman i[...]

Billy Gunn Discusses Working With His Sons In AEW

AEW star Billy Gunn was recently interviewed on the Z100 program with host Josh Martinez including working with his sons (Austin & Colten) in the promotion and more. Highlights below: On wo[...] Nov 24 - AEW star Billy Gunn was recently interviewed on the Z100 program with host Josh Martinez including working with his sons (Austin & Colten) in the promotion and more. Highlights below: On wo[...]

The Undertaker Compares WWE RAW Star To Andre The Giant

Omos won the 25-Man Battle Royal at WWE Survivor Series 2021 this past Sunday and is considered the company's next literally BIG Superstar. The Undertaker appeared on WWE’s The Bump today[...] Nov 24 - Omos won the 25-Man Battle Royal at WWE Survivor Series 2021 this past Sunday and is considered the company's next literally BIG Superstar. The Undertaker appeared on WWE’s The Bump today[...]

Update On Johnny Gargano’s Contract Status With WWE

Johnny Gargano's future with WWE is still very much up in the air with the latest reports suggesting he has yet to sign a new contract with WWE but will stay around to finish his current storyline. F[...] Nov 24 - Johnny Gargano's future with WWE is still very much up in the air with the latest reports suggesting he has yet to sign a new contract with WWE but will stay around to finish his current storyline. F[...]

Eric Bischoff Provides Update On Hulk Hogan's Health

Ric Flair recently revealed on his podcast that his good friend Hulk Hogan is in poor health and dealing with some bad health issues. Flair did not reveal what those health issues were, but during the[...] Nov 24 - Ric Flair recently revealed on his podcast that his good friend Hulk Hogan is in poor health and dealing with some bad health issues. Flair did not reveal what those health issues were, but during the[...]

Jerry Lawler Finds WWE Television 'Hard To Watch' Sometimes

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler recently appeared on Busted Open Radio during which he revealed he finds WWE "hard to watch" sometimes, and believes his was pulled of WWE comment[...] Nov 24 - WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler recently appeared on Busted Open Radio during which he revealed he finds WWE "hard to watch" sometimes, and believes his was pulled of WWE comment[...]

Ric Flair Says He Will Never Return To WWE With Nick Khan As Boss

Ric Flair has said that he will never return to WWE as long as WWE President Nick Khan is working for the company. During his Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED podcast, Flair also revealed he has not had any [...] Nov 24 - Ric Flair has said that he will never return to WWE as long as WWE President Nick Khan is working for the company. During his Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED podcast, Flair also revealed he has not had any [...]

Big E Praises Several WWE Stars, Reveals How The Rock Influenced The New Day

Big E was recently a guest on The Illuminerdi, where he spoke highly of NXT 2.0's Bron Breakker. “There’s been a lot of talk for people who are plugged into NXT with Bron Breakker. Seei[...] Nov 24 - Big E was recently a guest on The Illuminerdi, where he spoke highly of NXT 2.0's Bron Breakker. “There’s been a lot of talk for people who are plugged into NXT with Bron Breakker. Seei[...]

Gerald Brisco Comments On Claims JBL Is A Bully

For many years there have been allegations made against former WWE Champion JBL, alleging he is a bully backstage taking ribs one step too far, and causing upset to those he works with. Some wrestler[...] Nov 24 - For many years there have been allegations made against former WWE Champion JBL, alleging he is a bully backstage taking ribs one step too far, and causing upset to those he works with. Some wrestler[...]

Jay Lethal Added To Mega Championship Match At AAA Triplemania Regia

AAA has announced that Jay Lethal has been added to the Mega Championship match at Triplemania Regia on December 4th. Lethal joins El Hijo del Vikingo, Samuray del Sol and two yet-to-be-announced par[...] Nov 24 - AAA has announced that Jay Lethal has been added to the Mega Championship match at Triplemania Regia on December 4th. Lethal joins El Hijo del Vikingo, Samuray del Sol and two yet-to-be-announced par[...]

Ric Flair Says A Promoter Wants Him To Face Sammy Guevara

During the latest episode of his podcast, Ric Flair spoke about his legacy and WWE's connection to it. “I can understand why in someone’s mind they can say, ‘Well, we can get rid [...] Nov 24 - During the latest episode of his podcast, Ric Flair spoke about his legacy and WWE's connection to it. “I can understand why in someone’s mind they can say, ‘Well, we can get rid [...]

ROH Champion Bandido Confirmed For New TERMINUS Pro Wrestling Organization

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced that the current Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion Bandido has been added to their upcoming debut show on January 16th. TERMINUS is a new company created b[...] Nov 24 - TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced that the current Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion Bandido has been added to their upcoming debut show on January 16th. TERMINUS is a new company created b[...]

Here's What's On Tap For AEW Dynamite On TNT Tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air live on TNT from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The AEW TBS Title Tournament rolls on, QT Marshall will go up against CM Punk wh[...] Nov 24 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air live on TNT from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The AEW TBS Title Tournament rolls on, QT Marshall will go up against CM Punk wh[...]

Bruce Prichard On How Vince McMahon Viewed The Rock Prior To WWE Debut

During the most recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed how Vince McMahon viewed The Rock prior to his WWE debut and the company's expectation for Survivor Series 1996. Bruce[...] Nov 24 - During the most recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed how Vince McMahon viewed The Rock prior to his WWE debut and the company's expectation for Survivor Series 1996. Bruce[...]

Adam Cole To Make His Debut On AEW Dark Next Week

AEW has announced that Adam Cole will be in action on next week’s episode of Dark. During Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark, it was announced that we’ll be seeing Adam Cole vs. An[...] Nov 24 - AEW has announced that Adam Cole will be in action on next week’s episode of Dark. During Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark, it was announced that we’ll be seeing Adam Cole vs. An[...]

Stephanie McMahon Reveals Oldest Daughter Is Training To Wrestle

During a recent interview with TalkSport.com, Stephanie McMahon talked about her and Triple H’s daughters and the possibility of them entering the wrestling business… "We have three da[...] Nov 24 - During a recent interview with TalkSport.com, Stephanie McMahon talked about her and Triple H’s daughters and the possibility of them entering the wrestling business… "We have three da[...]

ROH TV (11/22/2021) Results

Ring of Honor held their latest TV episode, and the results are as follows: Brian Johnson def. John Walters in a Pure Rules Match. Mandy Leon def. Trish Adora and Allysin Kay in a Women's Division[...] Nov 24 - Ring of Honor held their latest TV episode, and the results are as follows: Brian Johnson def. John Walters in a Pure Rules Match. Mandy Leon def. Trish Adora and Allysin Kay in a Women's Division[...]

Seth Rollins Comments On Fan Attacking Him At RAW

TMZ Sports caught up with Seth Rollins following the fan attack that took place on this past Monday's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Rollins has this to say about the incident: “It happene[...] Nov 24 - TMZ Sports caught up with Seth Rollins following the fan attack that took place on this past Monday's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Rollins has this to say about the incident: “It happene[...]

AEW Dark Results (November 23rd 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark time on YouTube. A bumper 12 match episode in in store for us tonight and Taz & Excalibur are ready on commentary from AEW Universal in Orlando, Fl[...] Nov 23 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark time on YouTube. A bumper 12 match episode in in store for us tonight and Taz & Excalibur are ready on commentary from AEW Universal in Orlando, Fl[...]

Three Big NXT WarGames Card Additions

On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that Joe Gacy will face Roderick Strong for the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship at NXT WarGames 2021. We've got a money match on our hands! #WWE[...] Nov 23 - On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that Joe Gacy will face Roderick Strong for the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship at NXT WarGames 2021. We've got a money match on our hands! #WWE[...]

SPOILERS: WWE 205 Live (November 26th, 2021)

WWE held their tapings for the episode of 205 Live set to air this week. The results are as follows: Solo Sikoa def. Andre Chase Amari Miller def. Erica Yan. Elektra Lopez def. Valentina Feroz. [...] Nov 23 - WWE held their tapings for the episode of 205 Live set to air this week. The results are as follows: Solo Sikoa def. Andre Chase Amari Miller def. Erica Yan. Elektra Lopez def. Valentina Feroz. [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 (November 23rd, 2021) Quick Results

Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 results are as follows. Tommaso Ciampa def. Grayson Waller by pinfall. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter def. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta by pinfall. Santo Escobar def. [...] Nov 23 - Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 results are as follows. Tommaso Ciampa def. Grayson Waller by pinfall. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter def. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta by pinfall. Santo Escobar def. [...]