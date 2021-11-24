Billy Gunn Discusses Working With His Sons In AEW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2021
AEW star Billy Gunn was recently interviewed on the
Z100 program with host Josh Martinez including working with his sons (Austin & Colten) in the promotion and more.
Highlights below:
On working with his sons:
"It’s amazing [working with Austin & Colten Gunn in AEW], it really is. I’m lucky enough to have an awesome career and I figured by now, maybe I’d be retired and be able just to coach and do my thing and there they go, they drag me right back in. But it’s been amazing, it really has and I enjoy what I do and you know, the funny thing is me and the boys always have this thing, if they graduate college, they can do whatever they want, you know? I would help them with that so our deal was always they had to graduate from college first, they both did that and then all of a sudden, they both wanted to wrestle and I knew Austin would always wanna do it because he’s me, just amplified 100 if you can believe that and Colten has his thing that he does but it’s been amazing and it’s a great way to cap an awesome career that I’ve had."
On working with asthma:
"I don’t know if it’s that [asthma having an affect on his singles career] because I can manage it. You know, I’ve been able to manage it okay. It’s not something that I really think about or really hark about. It’s just something I have and you either deal with it or you just quit. I mean I do have preventive inhalers and stuff and I know how to manage my energy level so of course there’s gonna be times where it’s gonna grab me and I just gotta be able to settle down and kind of grab it under control and then keep going. It’s not something that I let stop me or keep me from doing what I do."
