The Undertaker Compares WWE RAW Star To Andre The Giant

Omos won the 25-Man Battle Royal at WWE Survivor Series 2021 this past Sunday and is considered the company's next literally BIG Superstar.

The Undertaker appeared on WWE’s The Bump today and had a lot of praise for Omos, comparing him to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

Taker has been giving Omos advice about protecting his size and offered him his number to call him any time for advice and support.

"The biggest thing for him… and it’s funny you mentioned him, because I say this… there will never be another Andre, but this guy is as close as we’ve come," Taker said of Omos. "I mean, and that’s a big statement, but he’s special. Omos is special and the big thing for him to know and to realize is that he is special, and that he’s different than everybody else.

"There’s nobody… you know, the average size of the wrestler in general is smaller than it was, you know, so here’s this guy who’s incredibly athletic and he’s incredibly huge, and he’s just a big, big, strong man. It’s important for him to make sure that he protects that, and sometimes guys don’t understand what that means. He and I have had a couple conversations about what he should do and what he shouldn’t do, and if things get too heated, call me."