Update On Johnny Gargano’s Contract Status With WWE

Johnny Gargano's future with WWE is still very much up in the air with the latest reports suggesting he has yet to sign a new contract with WWE but will stay around to finish his current storyline.

Fightful reports Gargano signed a one-week extension so he can be a part of NXT WarGames where he will be part of the old school team against the new school group of wrestlers.

His contract extension will now take him up to December 10, 2021, in a similar situation to what Adam Cole did prior to his WWE departure.

WWE reportedly really wants Gargano to stay with the company and has offered him a solid deal with the likes of Shawn Michaels backing up, but it is unclear if he would join the main roster under the terms of a new contract.

AEW is reportedly interested in Gargano should he decide to depart.