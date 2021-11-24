Eric Bischoff Provides Update On Hulk Hogan's Health

Ric Flair recently revealed on his podcast that his good friend Hulk Hogan is in poor health and dealing with some bad health issues. Flair did not reveal what those health issues were, but during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke provided an update on Hogan’s health.

“He actually probably is because he’s overcoming a lot of physical challenges,” Hogan said. “I was just with Hulk a week and a half or two weeks ago and he is training. Although the training is a little bit different than it used to be, he’s doing his physical therapy four or five days a week, a couple hours a day. Gets home and spends another hour or two in the gym and is eating as healthy as he can eat and I’m sure he’s praying his heart out to try to get a lot of the mobility back that 17 back surgeries and a couple hip replacements will take away from you.”

WrestlingNewsSource.com wishes Hulk Hogan all the best with his health.