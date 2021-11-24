Jerry Lawler Finds WWE Television 'Hard To Watch' Sometimes

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler recently appeared on Busted Open Radio during which he revealed he finds WWE "hard to watch" sometimes, and believes his was pulled of WWE commentary due to the ‘Ramen Noodle Moonsault’ incident

Check out the highlights below:

On the current WWE product:

“Sometimes it’s sort of hard for me to watch. I just got my schedule to be at Survivor Series, and so it’s almost like cramming for an exam back when you were at school. I really have to go back and watch some shows, and make some notes, and find out what is actually going on.”

On his issues with the current product:

“I don’t see how the guys in the business — it’s so tough to be doing that on a daily basis. Doing the commentary for Raw and SmackDown now, to me, it’s almost brutal to have to know and remember. The talent changes so fast and everything is so short now. It’s not the fault of wrestling, people love to talk about how wrestling has changed. Wrestling has not changed. It’s the fans, it’s the society that’s changed. We’ve got a short attention span now,” Lawler believes. “You have to, in the wrestling business, you have to realize there’s so much more stuff that fans can watch. So, you have to keep this here show so exciting every minute that people are watching or they’re going to switch over and start watching TikTok. It’s changed in that respect, and sometimes for me, it’s hard to follow.”

On calling a move the ‘Ramen Noodle Moonsault’:

“I really believe that may be one of the reasons I’m not doing commentary on Raw right now. I didn’t call a move a triple indie, I called a move a Ramen Noodle Moonsault. All of a sudden, I was the biggest racist ever for saying, ‘Ramen Noodle Moonsault,’ with a Japanese wrestler in the ring.”