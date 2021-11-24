WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Says He Will Never Return To WWE With Nick Khan As Boss

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2021

Ric Flair has said that he will never return to WWE as long as WWE President Nick Khan is working for the company.

During his Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED podcast, Flair also revealed he has not had any formal talks with AEW.

“No, there are no discussions (with AEW) at all. I mean, I told Vince McMahon, and my word is pretty much my bond, unless they do something really stupid to me that I would never ever go to work for the competition. Now, they’ve done some really stupid stuff. So that door is open.

“I’m certainly not — I haven’t. I have not talked to Tony, I haven’t heard a word from them. I watch all the shows, appreciate the athletes, and the people that are involved in it. But I am not actively in discussion with anybody. But I will never — yes, I would go to work for Tony. God, I will never go back to WWE.

"If you take me off of the opening of the show and take the ‘WOOO!,’ which I own, thank God. They’ll never get it back, replace me with The Ultimate Warrior, a guy that sued the company, held them up for money. I guess the next thing they’re gonna do with me, is make a DVD saying and have so many people saying how bad I was like they did with The Warrior and then they brought him back and put him in the Hall of Fame.

“That ain’t gonna work for me. One and done. I text Vince, ‘No worries. But you know, you’re not going to do it, you’re not going to bring me back.’ Not they want me by any means. But I couldn’t ever work for Nick Khan in my entire life. Vince McMahon, I could work for, but Nick Khan, who’s the guy that orchestrated taking me off the show.

“I’ve got my facts together, orchestrated taking the ‘WOOO!’ off, never in a million years. Well, the big difference between Tony Khan and — Tony respects me. As does Vince. Nick Khan has none. I talk to Vince now. I got no problems with Vince. He just knows I won’t come back.

“Absolutely never (will he go back to work for WWE). I’m 72, I could be dead tomorrow. The last thing I want is for them to make a package on me ever. I’ll leave all of that to Tony Khan."

Source: fightful.com
