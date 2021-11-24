Ric Flair Says He Will Never Return To WWE With Nick Khan As Boss

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
“No, there are no discussions (with AEW) at all. I mean, I told Vince McMahon, and my word is pretty much my bond, unless they do something really stupid to me that I would never ever go to work for the competition. Now, they’ve done some really stupid stuff. So that door is open.
“I’m certainly not — I haven’t. I have not talked to Tony, I haven’t heard a word from them. I watch all the shows, appreciate the athletes, and the people that are involved in it. But I am not actively in discussion with anybody. But I will never — yes, I would go to work for Tony. God, I will never go back to WWE.
"If you take me off of the opening of the show and take the ‘WOOO!,’ which I own, thank God. They’ll never get it back, replace me with The Ultimate Warrior, a guy that sued the company, held them up for money. I guess the next thing they’re gonna do with me, is make a DVD saying and have so many people saying how bad I was like they did with The Warrior and then they brought him back and put him in the Hall of Fame.
“That ain’t gonna work for me. One and done. I text Vince, ‘No worries. But you know, you’re not going to do it, you’re not going to bring me back.’ Not they want me by any means. But I couldn’t ever work for Nick Khan in my entire life. Vince McMahon, I could work for, but Nick Khan, who’s the guy that orchestrated taking me off the show.
“I’ve got my facts together, orchestrated taking the ‘WOOO!’ off, never in a million years. Well, the big difference between Tony Khan and — Tony respects me. As does Vince. Nick Khan has none. I talk to Vince now. I got no problems with Vince. He just knows I won’t come back.
“Absolutely never (will he go back to work for WWE). I’m 72, I could be dead tomorrow. The last thing I want is for them to make a package on me ever. I’ll leave all of that to Tony Khan."