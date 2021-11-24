Gerald Brisco Comments On Claims JBL Is A Bully

For many years there have been allegations made against former WWE Champion JBL, alleging he is a bully backstage taking ribs one step too far, and causing upset to those he works with.

Some wrestlers have gone on record to document his bullying and others have remained anonymous but there has never been any consensus on the matter with many supporting JBL.

Gerald Brisco recently did an interview with Busted Open Radio where he spoke about the accusations made against the former WWE Champion.

Here is what he said about JBL:

"JBL is one of those entertaining guys. John kind of gets categorized into this category of being a bit of a bully and all that. But he’s one of the most kind-hearted guys that you can ever come across."

Brisco brought up what JBL has with regards to his fundraising in United States and work with a rugby league on the island of Bermuda.

"John is just a wonderful person. We are both positive people, once you get to know John and know his kind heart."