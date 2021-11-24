Ric Flair Says A Promoter Wants Him To Face Sammy Guevara

During the latest episode of his podcast, Ric Flair spoke about his legacy and WWE's connection to it.

“I can understand why in someone’s mind they can say, ‘Well, we can get rid of Ric Flair.’ That’s fine because I really didn’t do much (in WWE). I had a great run in ‘91. I became The World Champion twice for them, but actually, as I’ve said before, they saved my career by bringing me back into the company, and then I had an 8 year run with those guys. Without that 8 year run, I’m not Ric Flair. Every time like when I was talking earlier in the show and I get upset with them, I have to think back to what really helped me become who I am, why I’m able to have an income, be successful at 72, and not have to rely on wrestling.”

Mark Madden replied: ‘Even at 72, there’s always this lure of ‘One more match’. Even if it’s just in your mind.’

Flair followed up.

“Yea. listen. It’s funny you brought that up because there’s a promoter in Israel that wants me to wrestle your buddy, Sammy Guevara in Israel. I said, ‘$100,000 and two first class tickets and I’m there. 50% and 50 % after I beat Sammy (he laughs).”

Later on, Flair wrapped around back to this subject.