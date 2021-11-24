WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Here's What's On Tap For AEW Dynamite On TNT Tonight
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2021
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air live on TNT from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
The AEW TBS Title Tournament rolls on, QT Marshall will go up against CM Punk who will obviously have the hometown advantage with the show in Chicago.
Below is the announced card for the broadcast:
- Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter (AEW TBS Title Tournament Quarterfinals Match) - CM Punk vs. QT Marshall - Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana - Cody Rhodes, PAC, and Lucha Brothers vs. Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, and FTR
