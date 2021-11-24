Bruce Prichard On How Vince McMahon Viewed The Rock Prior To WWE Debut

During the most recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed how Vince McMahon viewed The Rock prior to his WWE debut and the company's expectation for Survivor Series 1996.

Bruce Prichard on how Vince McMahon viewed The Rock prior to his WWE debut:

“It’s funny. Vince will sometimes view a second-generation wrestler as always being compared to the first generation and to their father. Nine times out of 10, you can’t live up to that. No one can a lot of times because people remember their family fondly. So, he was a little hesitant. Third-generation is a little different. Rock was the first and Rock was unique. Everybody called him Dewey, short for Dwayne. I know when I was first introduced to him by Pat Patterson, it was Dewey, and Rock hated that. Didn’t want to be called Dewey. I think it was Cornette that finally came up with, ‘Can we take the combination of both names?’ Rocky Johnson and Peter Maivia, and came up with Rocky Maivia. I think that Cornette that came up with that name.”