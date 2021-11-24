Adam Cole To Make His Debut On AEW Dark Next Week

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

After notching his first win and showing great strides, #AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked @alternative_ag vs @AdamColePro NEXT WEEK on #AEWDark , and Anthony Greene plans to make the most of the opportunity. Tune in NOW: https://t.co/Gxg9beb7C6 pic.twitter.com/sEvO7z8U6T

Green defeated Jameson Ryan on Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark. Following his match, Ryan was told by Tony Schiavone that he’ll be facing Adam Cole next week.

During Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark, it was announced that we’ll be seeing Adam Cole vs. Anthony Greene on next week’s show.

AEW has announced that Adam Cole will be in action on next week’s episode of Dark.

