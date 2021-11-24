WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Stephanie McMahon Reveals Oldest Daughter Is Training To Wrestle
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2021
During a recent
interview with TalkSport.com, Stephanie McMahon talked about her and Triple H’s daughters and the possibility of them entering the wrestling business…
"We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old ‘Momma, I don’t want your job. Daddy, I don’t want your job. I want Pop’s (Vince McMahon) job. So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we’ll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring. My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality. Oh my goodness, I can’t wait to see what she is going to do."
https://wrestlr.me/72311/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 24
Nov 24 - During the most recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed how Vince McMahon viewed The Rock prior to his WWE debut and the comp[...]
Nov 24
Nov 24 - AEW has announced that Adam Cole will be in action on next week’s episode of Dark. During Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark, it was ann[...]
Nov 24
Nov 24 - During a recent interview with TalkSport.com, Stephanie McMahon talked about her and Triple H’s daughters and the possibility of them entering t[...]
Nov 24 ROH TV (11/22/2021) Results Ring of Honor held their latest TV episode, and the results are as follows: Brian Johnson def. John Walters in a Pure Rules Match. Mandy Leon def.[...]
Nov 24 - Ring of Honor held their latest TV episode, and the results are as follows: Brian Johnson def. John Walters in a Pure Rules Match. Mandy Leon def.[...]
Nov 24
Nov 24 - TMZ Sports caught up with Seth Rollins following the fan attack that took place on this past Monday's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Rollins has th[...]
Nov 23 AEW Dark Results (November 23rd 2021) It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark time on YouTube. A bumper 12 match episode in in store for us tonight and Taz & Excalibur are rea[...]
Nov 23 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark time on YouTube. A bumper 12 match episode in in store for us tonight and Taz & Excalibur are rea[...]
Nov 23 Three Big NXT WarGames Card Additions On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that Joe Gacy will face Roderick Strong for the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship at NXT WarGames 2[...]
Nov 23 - On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that Joe Gacy will face Roderick Strong for the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship at NXT WarGames 2[...]
Nov 23
Nov 23 - WWE held their tapings for the episode of 205 Live set to air this week. The results are as follows: Solo Sikoa def. Andre Chase Amari Miller def[...]
Nov 23
Nov 23 - Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 results are as follows. Tommaso Ciampa def. Grayson Waller by pinfall. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter def. Indi Hartwell a[...]
Nov 23
Nov 23 - Following the attack on Dexter Lumis on last week's NXT 2.0, Indi Hartwell took to this week's show to reveal that Lumis has a fractured hand and a fe[...]
Nov 23
Nov 23 - Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey recently broadcast live on Facebook to stream her gaming gameplay and during it, she was asked[...]
Nov 23
Nov 23 - John Arezzi of Pro Wrestling Spotlight has provided a rather sad health update on WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight[...]
Nov 23
Nov 23 - WWE Performance Center trainer Scott Garland, better known to WWE fans as Scotty 2 Hotty, posted on social media today that he has requested to be rel[...]
Nov 23
Nov 23 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 returns to USA Network with build toward the upcoming WarGames event. WWE has announced the following matches for tonight[...]
Nov 23
Nov 23 - Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) has been announced as the first guest for WrestleCon 2022. Rotunda is now officially a free agent since his 90-day non-c[...]
Nov 23
Nov 23 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced four matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. [...]
Nov 23
Nov 23 - AEW star Tay Conti has revealed she is separated from her husband. A fan asked on Instagram why she hadn’t been posting photos of her husband J[...]
Nov 23
Nov 23 - During the most recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed John Morrison’s WWE release, and why he might have been let go from the comp[...]
Nov 23
Nov 23 - AEW has announced eight matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark which airs tonight starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube: - Lee Johnson &a[...]
Nov 23
Nov 23 - Following this week’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network, Kevin Owens came out to the ring and attacked Big E. Owens was joined by Austin Theory [...]
Nov 23 Dana Brooke Is New WWE 24/7 Champion On Monday's WWE RAW, Dana Brooke won the WWE 24/7 Champion. Reggie lost the 24/7 Championship to Cedric Alexander but several members of the RAW and [...]
Nov 23 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Dana Brooke won the WWE 24/7 Champion. Reggie lost the 24/7 Championship to Cedric Alexander but several members of the RAW and [...]
Nov 23
Nov 23 - Here are your results for WWE's latest outing with Monday Night RAW, courtesy of WWE.com Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle def. Dolph Ziggler Bianca Be[...]
Nov 23
Nov 23 - We reported earlier, a fan attacked Seth Rollins during a segment on Monday's WWE RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY last night. The scary in[...]
Nov 23
Nov 23 - Last night on Raw, a fan jumped the barricade and attacked Seth Rollins following Rollins' ambush on Finn Balor. In addition to this, another fan was[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Carmella and Queen Zelina defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to become the new WWE Women[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π