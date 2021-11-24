Seth Rollins Comments On Fan Attacking Him At RAW

TMZ Sports caught up with Seth Rollins following the fan attack that took place on this past Monday's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

Rollins has this to say about the incident:

“It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay.” “Once the tackle happened I knew what was going on. The guy was barreling around the corner. No serious injuries. Nothing like that. I was safe, we were safe. Everything was okay.”

The fan has been charged with attempted assault, with Rollins saying he hopes the fan gets banned from WWE shows.