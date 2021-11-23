WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dark Results (November 23rd 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Nov 23, 2021

AEW Dark Results (November 23rd 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. AEW Dark time on YouTube. A bumper 12 match episode in in store for us tonight and Taz & Excalibur are ready on commentary from AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida so let's get straight to the wrestling.

The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) w/ -1, 10 & Alan '5' Angels defeated The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) via Pinfall (5:12)

A fun tag team match to start us off this week and I'm a fan of all the men in this match, especially Carlie Bravo, who came through the Nightmare Factory. This match see's Dark Order get off to a good start but John Silver gets caught and that allows Carlie and Shawn Dean to get on top. Alex Reynolds eventually gets a hot tag and that leads to the multi-move offence of Reynolds & Silver to finish the match and Reynolds gets the pin with a Jack-Knife.

Riho defeated Karma Dean via Pinfall (3:22)

Karma Dean has the very first AEW Women's World Champion in trouble early in this match but Riho, as always, fires back and following the Tiger Feint Kick and the Northern Lights Suplex, Riho finishes the match with the Double Foot Stomp from the top rope to get the victory.

2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) & Daniel Garcia defeated Gabriel Hodder, Adrien Soriano & Matthew Omen via Submission (1:57)

2point0 and their son give Gabriel Hodder, Adrien Soriano & Matthew Omen a taste in this one, making light work of their opponents with Matt & Jeff hitting Two for the Show and then Daniel Garcia locking the Scorpion Death Lock to get the submission victory.

After the match, Tony Schiavone interviews the winners and they say they're not new in AEW anymore and everyone's going to get a taste.

Kiera Hogan defeated Notorious Mimi via Pinfall (2:35)

An impressive display here for Kiera Hogan as she withstands a little pressure early on to get back on top on the match and gets the win with the Roundhouse Kick.

Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) defeated Chad Lennex & Caine Carter via Pinfall (2:05)

Chad Lennex tries to get the jump on Bear Boulder and it fails miserably as the Bears take over from there and they dominate before hitting the Double Team Electric Chair Splash to pin both men simultaneously.

Anthony Greene defeated Jameson Ryan via Pinfall (1:51)

The big news in this match is a referee I've never seen before. In the actual match, Greene looks impressive and then gets the pin with the Crucifix Driver.

Tony Schiavone interviews Anthony Greene after the match and then we get told next week Anthony Greene will face Adam Cole on Dark.

Joey Janela w/ Kayla Rossi defeated Zack Clayton via Pinfall (5:30)

Joey Janela is starting to get jacked and everyone can see it as Excalibur and Taz tell us all about it. In the match, Janela shows off the wrestling expertise he's always had despite Clayton, the bigger man, putting him in a little trouble early on. Kayla keeps on popping onto the apron to distract Clayton to allow Joey to stay in control. Kayla even sneaks into the ring at one point and hits a Moonsault behind Rick Knox's back and then Joey gets the pin following the elbow drop from the top rope.

Bear Country Interview

Lexi Nair makes a rare AEW appearance and interviews Bear Country who tell us they're hungry to take out all of the biggest and baddest tag teams in AEW.

Emi Sakura w/ Lulu Pencil defeated Valentina Rossi via Pinfall (4:05)

Emi Sakura has a tremendous match here as she dominates Valentina Rossi and entertains the Orlando crowd thoroughly before she hits the Queen's Gambit for the win.

Matt Hardy w/ Jora Johl defeated Brick Aldridge via Pinfall (4:58)

Matt Hardy has a little trouble even with Jora Johl's assistance to win this match against the bigger man but eventually he hits the Side Effect and then the Twist of Fate to pick up the victory.

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated The Nightmare Family (Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson) w/ Arn Anderson via Pinfall (8:46)

Brock starts this match off against Max and immediately outwrestles him as an Anderson should. He tags out to Johnson and Caster escapes to tag out to Bowens and Bowens looks to have the beating of Lee early on but Big Shotty manages to retain his team's momentum and make the tag out to Brock but Brock gets caught by an eye rake and then both members of The Acclaimed attack to get on top as they work over the lower back of Anderson. Bowens tags out to Caster who takes his turn beating down Brock and then he tags back to Bowens who does more of the same but then Brock fires up and manages to get Anthony out of the match and then the referee misses Brock's tag to Lee because Max gets in the ring to take his attention away. Anderson fires back once more with a DDT and at the second attempt, Johnson finally comes in. He runs through both Caster and Bowens but when he goes for the pin on Caster, Bowens breaks it up. Brock comes back in and Anthony slips the chain in the ring behind the referees back and Caster uses it to punch Anderson in the stomach and get the pin.

Wardlow defeated Rolando Perez via Referee Stoppage (1:28)

This is a mismatch and a half as Wardlow faces someone who's 150 lbs (or so we're told, he looks about 120) and as expected, Wardlow hits Powerbomb after Powerbomb and then turns a Press Slam into the Casualty of War and the referee stops the match and Wardlow wasn't finished so he hits two F10's after the bell.

Lee Moriarty defeated Nick Comoroto w/ Aaron Solo via Pinfall (9:32)

Comoroto brings out Aaron Solo as back up but there's no Sydal for Moriarty. Maybe Lio Rush was right about him all along. This is a really interesting matchup as the styles clash is clear. Comoroto's strength seems to give him the upper hand but Moriarty starts using quick kicks to the thighs of Comoroto and outmanoeuvring him. Comoroto manages to catch him and hits a big Tilt a Whirl Backbreaker and follows it with another to ground the quicker man. He tosses him to the outside and allows Solo to get a cheap shot in and takes his time when Moriarty returns to the ring and then presses him over his head repeatedly and slams him as the big man takes over this match. Solo gets another cheap shot in and it takes a Pele Kick to get himself back into it and he sends Nick to the outside and this is where he finally manages to get some attacks on Nick's arm, which he had been trying to do all match, to work. He hits a double stomp on it and then uses the Ring Post to attack it further. He attacks the arm more in the ring but Comoroto powers out and hits a huge powerslam for two but it's clear his arm is injured. Lee fights back, targeting the arm once more but Lee then tricks Comoroto by going for the arm bar and rolling up Comoroto instead for three. A big win for Lee.

Tony Schiavone interviews Lee after the match and he talks about how he learns from every match and he's the future of AEW. He's probably not wrong. Talented young man.

Well, that was fun as always. We could do with dropping a few matches to get back to just an hour but at least we're not at 3 hours anymore. I'll be back for Dynamite tomorrow and you can catch me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Adios.


