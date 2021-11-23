Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

WWE held their tapings for the episode of 205 Live set to air this week.

Three Big NXT WarGames Card Additions

On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that Joe Gacy will face Roderick Strong for the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship at NXT WarGames 2[...] Nov 23 - On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that Joe Gacy will face Roderick Strong for the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship at NXT WarGames 2[...]

SPOILERS: WWE 205 Live (November 26th, 2021)

WWE NXT 2.0 (November 23rd, 2021) Quick Results

Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 results are as follows. Tommaso Ciampa def. Grayson Waller by pinfall. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter def. Indi Hartwell a[...] Nov 23 - Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 results are as follows. Tommaso Ciampa def. Grayson Waller by pinfall. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter def. Indi Hartwell a[...]

Dexter Lumis Out Of Action For "Roughy One Month"

Following the attack on Dexter Lumis on last week's NXT 2.0, Indi Hartwell took to this week's show to reveal that Lumis has a fractured hand and a fe[...] Nov 23 - Following the attack on Dexter Lumis on last week's NXT 2.0, Indi Hartwell took to this week's show to reveal that Lumis has a fractured hand and a fe[...]

Ronda Rousey Comments On Her WWE Contract Status

Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey recently broadcast live on Facebook to stream her gaming gameplay and during it, she was asked[...] Nov 23 - Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey recently broadcast live on Facebook to stream her gaming gameplay and during it, she was asked[...]

Health Update on the Legendary Terry Funk

John Arezzi of Pro Wrestling Spotlight has provided a rather sad health update on WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight[...] Nov 23 - John Arezzi of Pro Wrestling Spotlight has provided a rather sad health update on WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA and ECW World Heavyweight[...]

WWE Trainer Scotty 2 Hotty Requests His Release from WWE Contract

WWE Performance Center trainer Scott Garland, better known to WWE fans as Scotty 2 Hotty, posted on social media today that he has requested to be rel[...] Nov 23 - WWE Performance Center trainer Scott Garland, better known to WWE fans as Scotty 2 Hotty, posted on social media today that he has requested to be rel[...]

Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 returns to USA Network with build toward the upcoming WarGames event. WWE has announced the following matches for tonight[...] Nov 23 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 returns to USA Network with build toward the upcoming WarGames event. WWE has announced the following matches for tonight[...]

Bray Wyatt Set To Make Big Appearance During WrestleMania 38 Weekend

Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) has been announced as the first guest for WrestleCon 2022. Rotunda is now officially a free agent since his 90-day non-c[...] Nov 23 - Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) has been announced as the first guest for WrestleCon 2022. Rotunda is now officially a free agent since his 90-day non-c[...]

NWA Announces Four Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

National Wrestling Alliance has announced four matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. [...] Nov 23 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced four matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. [...]

AEW Star Tay Conti Reveals Separation From Husband

AEW star Tay Conti has revealed she is separated from her husband. A fan asked on Instagram why she hadn’t been posting photos of her husband J[...] Nov 23 - AEW star Tay Conti has revealed she is separated from her husband. A fan asked on Instagram why she hadn’t been posting photos of her husband J[...]

Eric Bischoff On John Morrisons' WWE Releases, Why Vince McMahon Won’t Sell Company

During the most recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed John Morrison’s WWE release, and why he might have been let go from the comp[...] Nov 23 - During the most recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed John Morrison’s WWE release, and why he might have been let go from the comp[...]

Eight Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced eight matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark which airs tonight starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube: - Lee Johnson &a[...] Nov 23 - AEW has announced eight matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark which airs tonight starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube: - Lee Johnson &a[...]

Big 14-Man Tag Team Match Took Place After Monday's WWE RAW

Following this week’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network, Kevin Owens came out to the ring and attacked Big E. Owens was joined by Austin Theory [...] Nov 23 - Following this week’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network, Kevin Owens came out to the ring and attacked Big E. Owens was joined by Austin Theory [...]

Dana Brooke Is New WWE 24/7 Champion

On Monday's WWE RAW, Dana Brooke won the WWE 24/7 Champion. Reggie lost the 24/7 Championship to Cedric Alexander but several members of the RAW and [...] Nov 23 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Dana Brooke won the WWE 24/7 Champion. Reggie lost the 24/7 Championship to Cedric Alexander but several members of the RAW and [...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Results [11/22/2021]

Here are your results for WWE's latest outing with Monday Night RAW, courtesy of WWE.com Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle def. Dolph Ziggler Bianca Be[...] Nov 23 - Here are your results for WWE's latest outing with Monday Night RAW, courtesy of WWE.com Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle def. Dolph Ziggler Bianca Be[...]

NYPD Has Charged Fan With Attempted Assault On Seth Rollins

We reported earlier, a fan attacked Seth Rollins during a segment on Monday's WWE RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY last night. The scary in[...] Nov 23 - We reported earlier, a fan attacked Seth Rollins during a segment on Monday's WWE RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY last night. The scary in[...]

Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During Raw, Another Fan Ejected For Behavioral Problems

Last night on Raw, a fan jumped the barricade and attacked Seth Rollins following Rollins' ambush on Finn Balor. In addition to this, another fan was[...] Nov 23 - Last night on Raw, a fan jumped the barricade and attacked Seth Rollins following Rollins' ambush on Finn Balor. In addition to this, another fan was[...]

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Carmella and Queen Zelina defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to become the new WWE Women[...] Nov 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Carmella and Queen Zelina defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to become the new WWE Women[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 22nd 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation had their 38th episode premiere on YouTube tonight with 8 matches and a commentary team of T[...] Nov 22 - It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation had their 38th episode premiere on YouTube tonight with 8 matches and a commentary team of T[...]

Stonecutter Media Announces CZW Pay-Per-View's For December

Next month’s CZW PPVs have been revealed by Stonecutter Media. Check out the press release below: BARBWIRE! ‘NUFF SAID! – ON PAY-P[...] Nov 22 - Next month’s CZW PPVs have been revealed by Stonecutter Media. Check out the press release below: BARBWIRE! ‘NUFF SAID! – ON PAY-P[...]

Former WWE Superstar Spotted At Recent IMPACT Wrestling Taping

A former WWE Superstar was reportedly spotted at the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings. A report from PWInsider reveals that Danielle Moinet, better to[...] Nov 22 - A former WWE Superstar was reportedly spotted at the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings. A report from PWInsider reveals that Danielle Moinet, better to[...]

Sasha Banks Says She Was Told To Wrestle Like A Diva In WWE Developmental

During an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast, Sasha Banks revealed what training in WWE during her developmental day's meant, this was all prior[...] Nov 22 - During an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast, Sasha Banks revealed what training in WWE during her developmental day's meant, this was all prior[...]

Long-Term Pro Wrestling Couple Announce 'Amicable' Split

Bully Ray and Velvet Sky announced on social media that they are parting ways as a couple. Their split is an amicable decision and that there is no a[...] Nov 22 - Bully Ray and Velvet Sky announced on social media that they are parting ways as a couple. Their split is an amicable decision and that there is no a[...]