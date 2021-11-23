Ronda Rousey Comments On Her WWE Contract Status

Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey recently broadcast live on Facebook to stream her gaming gameplay and during it, she was asked if she’s still under contract with WWE.

She responded, "I technically — I don’t think I am. But who knows? That’s a question for the lawyers."

Rousey's contract was believed to have ended in April although WWE would welcome her back should she wish. During her time away from WWE she has started a family so there has not been much time for a return to any sort of ring action.

