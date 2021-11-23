Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2021
Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 returns to USA Network with build toward the upcoming WarGames event.
WWE has announced the following matches for tonight's broadcast:
- Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro
- NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller in a non-title match
- NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade in a non-title match
- NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat
