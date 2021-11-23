Bray Wyatt Set To Make Big Appearance During WrestleMania 38 Weekend

Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) has been announced as the first guest for WrestleCon 2022.

Rotunda is now officially a free agent since his 90-day non-compete expired on October 29, 2021. He is currently working on a horror movie but remains unclear if he will join AEW or IMPACT Wrestling who are pushing to sign the former WWE Superstar.

The WrestleCon event will be returning to normal this year following the COVID-19 pandemic last year which forced it to cancel.

This year the convention will run from Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 5, 2022 with over 200 guests set to appear.