National Wrestling Alliance has announced four matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV.

» More News From This Feed

Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 returns to USA Network with build toward the upcoming WarGames event. WWE has announced the following matches for tonight's broadcast: - Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta [...] Nov 23 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 returns to USA Network with build toward the upcoming WarGames event. WWE has announced the following matches for tonight's broadcast: - Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta [...]

Bray Wyatt Set To Make Big Appearance During WrestleMania 38 Weekend

Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) has been announced as the first guest for WrestleCon 2022. Rotunda is now officially a free agent since his 90-day non-compete expired on October 29, 2021. He is currentl[...] Nov 23 - Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) has been announced as the first guest for WrestleCon 2022. Rotunda is now officially a free agent since his 90-day non-compete expired on October 29, 2021. He is currentl[...]

NWA Announces Four Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

National Wrestling Alliance has announced four matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. The matches: - Da Pope vs. Chris Adonis - The Ru[...] Nov 23 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced four matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series which will air at 6 pm ET on FITE TV. The matches: - Da Pope vs. Chris Adonis - The Ru[...]

AEW Star Tay Conti Reveals Separation From Husband

AEW star Tay Conti has revealed she is separated from her husband. A fan asked on Instagram why she hadn’t been posting photos of her husband Jorge and she responded by saying that they are no [...] Nov 23 - AEW star Tay Conti has revealed she is separated from her husband. A fan asked on Instagram why she hadn’t been posting photos of her husband Jorge and she responded by saying that they are no [...]

Eric Bischoff On John Morrisons' WWE Releases, Why Vince McMahon Won’t Sell Company

During the most recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed John Morrison’s WWE release, and why he might have been let go from the company. Check out the highlights below: Eric Bischo[...] Nov 23 - During the most recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed John Morrison’s WWE release, and why he might have been let go from the company. Check out the highlights below: Eric Bischo[...]

Eight Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced eight matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark which airs tonight starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube: - Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. The Acclaimed- Nick Comorot[...] Nov 23 - AEW has announced eight matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark which airs tonight starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube: - Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. The Acclaimed- Nick Comorot[...]

Big 14-Man Tag Team Match Took Place After Monday's WWE RAW

Following this week’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network, Kevin Owens came out to the ring and attacked Big E. Owens was joined by Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. A number of heels then came to [...] Nov 23 - Following this week’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network, Kevin Owens came out to the ring and attacked Big E. Owens was joined by Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. A number of heels then came to [...]

Dana Brooke Is New WWE 24/7 Champion

On Monday's WWE RAW, Dana Brooke won the WWE 24/7 Champion. Reggie lost the 24/7 Championship to Cedric Alexander but several members of the RAW and SmackDown roster ran to the ring trying to win the[...] Nov 23 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Dana Brooke won the WWE 24/7 Champion. Reggie lost the 24/7 Championship to Cedric Alexander but several members of the RAW and SmackDown roster ran to the ring trying to win the[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Results [11/22/2021]

Here are your results for WWE's latest outing with Monday Night RAW, courtesy of WWE.com Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle def. Dolph Ziggler Bianca Belair def. Tamina The Street Profits vs. AJ Styles[...] Nov 23 - Here are your results for WWE's latest outing with Monday Night RAW, courtesy of WWE.com Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle def. Dolph Ziggler Bianca Belair def. Tamina The Street Profits vs. AJ Styles[...]

NYPD Has Charged Fan With Attempted Assault On Seth Rollins

We reported earlier, a fan attacked Seth Rollins during a segment on Monday's WWE RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY last night. The scary incident took place when Rollins was delivering a pr[...] Nov 23 - We reported earlier, a fan attacked Seth Rollins during a segment on Monday's WWE RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY last night. The scary incident took place when Rollins was delivering a pr[...]

Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During Raw, Another Fan Ejected For Behavioral Problems

Last night on Raw, a fan jumped the barricade and attacked Seth Rollins following Rollins' ambush on Finn Balor. In addition to this, another fan was escorted out of the arena by security for talking[...] Nov 23 - Last night on Raw, a fan jumped the barricade and attacked Seth Rollins following Rollins' ambush on Finn Balor. In addition to this, another fan was escorted out of the arena by security for talking[...]

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Carmella and Queen Zelina defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Did #QueenZelina @TheaTr[...] Nov 22 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Carmella and Queen Zelina defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Did #QueenZelina @TheaTr[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 22nd 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation had their 38th episode premiere on YouTube tonight with 8 matches and a commentary team of Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight to begi[...] Nov 22 - It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation had their 38th episode premiere on YouTube tonight with 8 matches and a commentary team of Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight to begi[...]

Stonecutter Media Announces CZW Pay-Per-View's For December

Next month’s CZW PPVs have been revealed by Stonecutter Media. Check out the press release below: BARBWIRE! ‘NUFF SAID! – ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND DEMAND IN DECEMBER!The barbwire is out[...] Nov 22 - Next month’s CZW PPVs have been revealed by Stonecutter Media. Check out the press release below: BARBWIRE! ‘NUFF SAID! – ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND DEMAND IN DECEMBER!The barbwire is out[...]

Former WWE Superstar Spotted At Recent IMPACT Wrestling Taping

A former WWE Superstar was reportedly spotted at the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings. A report from PWInsider reveals that Danielle Moinet, better to WWE fans as Summer Rae was backstage at the tapin[...] Nov 22 - A former WWE Superstar was reportedly spotted at the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings. A report from PWInsider reveals that Danielle Moinet, better to WWE fans as Summer Rae was backstage at the tapin[...]

Sasha Banks Says She Was Told To Wrestle Like A Diva In WWE Developmental

During an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast, Sasha Banks revealed what training in WWE during her developmental day's meant, this was all prior to the women’s revolution. “It was[...] Nov 22 - During an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast, Sasha Banks revealed what training in WWE during her developmental day's meant, this was all prior to the women’s revolution. “It was[...]

Long-Term Pro Wrestling Couple Announce 'Amicable' Split

Bully Ray and Velvet Sky announced on social media that they are parting ways as a couple. Their split is an amicable decision and that there is no animosity from either side, they tweeted "we will a[...] Nov 22 - Bully Ray and Velvet Sky announced on social media that they are parting ways as a couple. Their split is an amicable decision and that there is no animosity from either side, they tweeted "we will a[...]

Handicap Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced a handicap match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. In a video posted to the WWE Twitter account, Rey and Dominik Mysterio challenged Bobby Lashley to a[...] Nov 22 - WWE has announced a handicap match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. In a video posted to the WWE Twitter account, Rey and Dominik Mysterio challenged Bobby Lashley to a[...]

Xavier Woods Comments On Possibility Of WWE Releasing Him

WWE has made many releases over the last 18 months and it seems nobody is safe from the chopping bloke with Xavier Woods revealing that he isn’t worried about what will happen to him if WWE shou[...] Nov 22 - WWE has made many releases over the last 18 months and it seems nobody is safe from the chopping bloke with Xavier Woods revealing that he isn’t worried about what will happen to him if WWE shou[...]

Kenny Omega Vacates AAA Mega Championship

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury that might require surgery and a few other nagging injuries as such he will step back from the ring for a whil[...] Nov 22 - Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury that might require surgery and a few other nagging injuries as such he will step back from the ring for a whil[...]

On This Day [11/22]: The Undertaker Debuts At Survivor Series 1990

On this day in professional wrestling history, The Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series as part of the Million Dollar Man's team, which jumpstarted his iconic career. You can relive the momen[...] Nov 22 - On this day in professional wrestling history, The Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series as part of the Million Dollar Man's team, which jumpstarted his iconic career. You can relive the momen[...]

Paul Heyman Reflects On ECW's Impact On The Wrestling Industry

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Squared Circle Pit, where he spoke about ECW's lack of music licensing and Jimmy Iovine investing in the company. “An investor in ECW, in our very, ver[...] Nov 22 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Squared Circle Pit, where he spoke about ECW's lack of music licensing and Jimmy Iovine investing in the company. “An investor in ECW, in our very, ver[...]

Jeff Hardy Recalls 'Miracle' Match With The Undertaker

During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Jeff Hardy the night he went up against The Undertaker in a ladder match on Monday Night RAW and how it was a huge help to his career. [...] Nov 22 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Jeff Hardy the night he went up against The Undertaker in a ladder match on Monday Night RAW and how it was a huge help to his career. [...]

SPOILERS From Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings

Below are the spoilers for the IMPACT Wrestling TV taping that took place on Sunday night in Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV that will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV, The results are courtesy [...] Nov 22 - Below are the spoilers for the IMPACT Wrestling TV taping that took place on Sunday night in Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV that will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV, The results are courtesy [...]