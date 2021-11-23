AEW Star Tay Conti Reveals Separation From Husband

AEW star Tay Conti has revealed she is separated from her husband.

A fan asked on Instagram why she hadn’t been posting photos of her husband Jorge and she responded by saying that they are no longer together.

Her comment on her Instagram story read:

“Nope, we have been separated for a long time.”

Her husband Jorge Conti is bronze medalist in judoka in the 2017 US Judo Open. The couple were married in 2017.