Dana Brooke Is New WWE 24/7 Champion

On Monday's WWE RAW, Dana Brooke won the WWE 24/7 Champion.

Reggie lost the 24/7 Championship to Cedric Alexander but several members of the RAW and SmackDown roster ran to the ring trying to win the belt.

Brooke hit a blockbuster off the top rope and then she pinned Alexander to win the championship. The rest of the male roster looked on in disbelief as they didn’t want to wrestle a woman for the title.

This was the second title change of the night, Queen Zelina and Carmella defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Dana Brooke emerges as the new 24/7 Champion: Raw, Nov. 22, 2021