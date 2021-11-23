NYPD Has Charged Fan With Attempted Assault On Seth Rollins

We reported earlier, a fan attacked Seth Rollins during a segment on Monday's WWE RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY last night.

The scary incident took place when Rollins was delivering a promo in the ring about being the sole survivor for the men’s team at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Finn Balor interrupted and was attacked by Rollins and as Rollins left up the entranceway, a fan attacked him and the camera quickly cut away.

Security and referees quickly intervened and removed the fan from the arena.

The New York Police Department has charged 24-year-old Elisah Spencer with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs.

Rollins suffered a swollen lip but was able to continue with the show. He refused medical attention.

WWE issued the following press statement on the incident:

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

a fan attacked seth oh my god #RAW pic.twitter.com/yjXNmmeEWg — ashley 🌸 (@visionembracer) November 23, 2021

The guy who attacked Rollins being led out of the Barclays Center #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/q7Cz1OVzYm — Ben Reddiough (@BenReddiough) November 23, 2021

The boy who jumped on Seth with the Police#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Yxe2ku2GX4 — ♕ (@ImJustPierre) November 23, 2021