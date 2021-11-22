New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on Raw

Did #QueenZelina @TheaTrinidad just find the key to capturing the WWE Women's #TagTeamTitles tonight at @RheaRipley_WWE 's expense?! #WWERaw @WWENikkiASH @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/qPMAL8oWzj

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Carmella and Queen Zelina defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 22nd 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation had their 38th episode premiere on YouTube tonight with 8 matches and a commentary team of Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight to begi[...] Nov 22 - It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation had their 38th episode premiere on YouTube tonight with 8 matches and a commentary team of Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight to begi[...]

Stonecutter Media Announces CZW Pay-Per-View's For December

Next month’s CZW PPVs have been revealed by Stonecutter Media. Check out the press release below: BARBWIRE! ‘NUFF SAID! – ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND DEMAND IN DECEMBER!The barbwire is out[...] Nov 22 - Next month’s CZW PPVs have been revealed by Stonecutter Media. Check out the press release below: BARBWIRE! ‘NUFF SAID! – ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND DEMAND IN DECEMBER!The barbwire is out[...]

Former WWE Superstar Spotted At Recent IMPACT Wrestling Taping

A former WWE Superstar was reportedly spotted at the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings. A report from PWInsider reveals that Danielle Moinet, better to WWE fans as Summer Rae was backstage at the tapin[...] Nov 22 - A former WWE Superstar was reportedly spotted at the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings. A report from PWInsider reveals that Danielle Moinet, better to WWE fans as Summer Rae was backstage at the tapin[...]

Sasha Banks Says She Was Told To Wrestle Like A Diva In WWE Developmental

During an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast, Sasha Banks revealed what training in WWE during her developmental day's meant, this was all prior to the women’s revolution. “It was[...] Nov 22 - During an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast, Sasha Banks revealed what training in WWE during her developmental day's meant, this was all prior to the women’s revolution. “It was[...]

Long-Term Pro Wrestling Couple Announce 'Amicable' Split

Bully Ray and Velvet Sky announced on social media that they are parting ways as a couple. Their split is an amicable decision and that there is no animosity from either side, they tweeted "we will a[...] Nov 22 - Bully Ray and Velvet Sky announced on social media that they are parting ways as a couple. Their split is an amicable decision and that there is no animosity from either side, they tweeted "we will a[...]

Handicap Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced a handicap match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. In a video posted to the WWE Twitter account, Rey and Dominik Mysterio challenged Bobby Lashley to a[...] Nov 22 - WWE has announced a handicap match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. In a video posted to the WWE Twitter account, Rey and Dominik Mysterio challenged Bobby Lashley to a[...]

Xavier Woods Comments On Possibility Of WWE Releasing Him

WWE has made many releases over the last 18 months and it seems nobody is safe from the chopping bloke with Xavier Woods revealing that he isn’t worried about what will happen to him if WWE shou[...] Nov 22 - WWE has made many releases over the last 18 months and it seems nobody is safe from the chopping bloke with Xavier Woods revealing that he isn’t worried about what will happen to him if WWE shou[...]

Kenny Omega Vacates AAA Mega Championship

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury that might require surgery and a few other nagging injuries as such he will step back from the ring for a whil[...] Nov 22 - Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury that might require surgery and a few other nagging injuries as such he will step back from the ring for a whil[...]

On This Day [11/22]: The Undertaker Debuts At Survivor Series 1990

On this day in professional wrestling history, The Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series as part of the Million Dollar Man's team, which jumpstarted his iconic career. You can relive the momen[...] Nov 22 - On this day in professional wrestling history, The Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series as part of the Million Dollar Man's team, which jumpstarted his iconic career. You can relive the momen[...]

Paul Heyman Reflects On ECW's Impact On The Wrestling Industry

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Squared Circle Pit, where he spoke about ECW's lack of music licensing and Jimmy Iovine investing in the company. “An investor in ECW, in our very, ver[...] Nov 22 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Squared Circle Pit, where he spoke about ECW's lack of music licensing and Jimmy Iovine investing in the company. “An investor in ECW, in our very, ver[...]

Jeff Hardy Recalls 'Miracle' Match With The Undertaker

During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Jeff Hardy the night he went up against The Undertaker in a ladder match on Monday Night RAW and how it was a huge help to his career. [...] Nov 22 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Jeff Hardy the night he went up against The Undertaker in a ladder match on Monday Night RAW and how it was a huge help to his career. [...]

SPOILERS From Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings

Below are the spoilers for the IMPACT Wrestling TV taping that took place on Sunday night in Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV that will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV, The results are courtesy [...] Nov 22 - Below are the spoilers for the IMPACT Wrestling TV taping that took place on Sunday night in Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV that will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV, The results are courtesy [...]

The Young Bucks Not Medically Cleared To Wrestle

Matt Jackson mentioned on the lasted episode of Being The Elite that he and his brother, Nick, aren’t currently medically cleared for in-ring action. The Young Bucks last competed at AEW Full G[...] Nov 22 - Matt Jackson mentioned on the lasted episode of Being The Elite that he and his brother, Nick, aren’t currently medically cleared for in-ring action. The Young Bucks last competed at AEW Full G[...]

Big E Opens Up About Seeking Help For Mental Illness

During an interview with MackMania, WWE Champion Big E talked about his mental health and revealed how seeking help for mental illness when he was young teenager helped save his life. Here is what he[...] Nov 22 - During an interview with MackMania, WWE Champion Big E talked about his mental health and revealed how seeking help for mental illness when he was young teenager helped save his life. Here is what he[...]

Sami Zayn On Whether Goldberg Would Have The Same Success If He Started In WWE Today

Sami Zayn was recently interviewed on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast during which he discussed if Goldberg would have found the same amount of succ[...] Nov 22 - Sami Zayn was recently interviewed on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast during which he discussed if Goldberg would have found the same amount of succ[...]

Drew McIntyre Comment On Development Of WWE 2K22 Video Game

During a recent interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre discussed the upcoming WWE 2K22 video and how 2K Games knows that their last game WWE 2K20, wasn’t very good. The game was met with very[...] Nov 22 - During a recent interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre discussed the upcoming WWE 2K22 video and how 2K Games knows that their last game WWE 2K20, wasn’t very good. The game was met with very[...]

MLW Announces Open Door Policy For Free Agents

MLW issued the following: MLW institutes open door policy for free agents Dream matches against MLW’s top contracted competitors Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that the lea[...] Nov 22 - MLW issued the following: MLW institutes open door policy for free agents Dream matches against MLW’s top contracted competitors Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that the lea[...]

Why The Rock Was Unable To Appear At WWE Survivor Series

Earlier this year there were a number of reports that WWE was pushing for Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson to appear at this year’s Survivor Series which marked the 25th anniversary since his WWE debut[...] Nov 22 - Earlier this year there were a number of reports that WWE was pushing for Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson to appear at this year’s Survivor Series which marked the 25th anniversary since his WWE debut[...]

Special Olympics and WWE Announce Global Partnership Extension

WWE issued the following: SPECIAL OLYMPICS AND WWE® ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION STAMFORD, Conn., November 22, 2021 – Special Olympics and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-[...] Nov 22 - WWE issued the following: SPECIAL OLYMPICS AND WWE® ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION STAMFORD, Conn., November 22, 2021 – Special Olympics and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-[...]

Andrade El Idolo Is No Longer Following His Fiancée Charlotte Flair On Social Media

Fans have noticed that AEW star Andrade El Idolo is no longer following Charlotte Flair on Twitter and Instagram. This has fans of the real-life couple worried they might have split. Andrade has bee[...] Nov 22 - Fans have noticed that AEW star Andrade El Idolo is no longer following Charlotte Flair on Twitter and Instagram. This has fans of the real-life couple worried they might have split. Andrade has bee[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - The Search For Vince McMahon's Egg

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City with all the fallout from Sunday’s Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view. As of this report, WWE has[...] Nov 22 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City with all the fallout from Sunday’s Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view. As of this report, WWE has[...]

Top Dolla Discusses Jinder Mahal Controversy

Former WWE Superstar, Top Dolla of Hit Row (AJ Francis) has discussed controversy involving him and Jinder Mahal on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio. Prior to the recent release of [...] Nov 22 - Former WWE Superstar, Top Dolla of Hit Row (AJ Francis) has discussed controversy involving him and Jinder Mahal on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio. Prior to the recent release of [...]

WATCH: Becky Lynch Gets Emotional Following Her Victory Over Charlotte Flair At Survivor Series

Following her big win over Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series 2021 event, WWE posted a video of very emotional Becky Lynch delivering a backstage promo. In the video, McKenzie Mitchell asked[...] Nov 22 - Following her big win over Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series 2021 event, WWE posted a video of very emotional Becky Lynch delivering a backstage promo. In the video, McKenzie Mitchell asked[...]