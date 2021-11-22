AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 22nd 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation had their 38th episode premiere on YouTube tonight with 8 matches and a commentary team of Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight to begin with. We're in Virginia for this episode so let's get straight to the wrestling!

TayJay (Tay Conti & Anna Jay) defeated Willow Nightingale & Erica Leigh via Pinfall (1:27)

We get a showcase of the only named female tag team in AEW as TayJay make short work of Willow & Erica here as Tay pins Willow with the DD-Tay whilst Erica is furiously tapping to Anna Jay's Queenslayer.

Tony Nese defeated Logan Laroux via Pinfall (4:48)

Excalibur and Eddie Kingston replace Mark Henry and Tony Schiavone for this match and Eddie isn't a fan of Tony Nese as he makes his entrance. Nese is impressive early on showing off his technique and even when Logan Laroux fires back briefly, Nese makes sure it is only brief and eventually puts his opponent away with the running knee in the corner. Nese looked pretty good here.

Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks) w/ Hook defeated Lucas Chase & Irvin Legend via Pinfall (3:58)

Excalibur & Eddie stick around for this match too and Eddie talks about how nice the FTW belt looks and I would love Eddie vs Ricky. Ricky Starks starts off this match but the mood changes once Hobbs comes in and he and Ricky start to dominate Lucas Chase with quick tags. Irvin Legend eventually tags himself in which begins to shift the momentum briefly but it doesn't last long as Ricky pins Legend after the Roshambo and Hobbs puts Chase in the Torture Rack for good measure.

Ryo Mizunami, Leyla Hirsch & Kris Statlander defeated Emi Sakura, The Bunny & Penelope Ford w/Mei Suruga via Pinfall (7:06)

Ruby Soho takes Eddie's spot on commentary to watch Kris Statlander ahead of their match. The main question is where the hell is Lulu Pencil though as Emi comes out without her for the first time since she returned to AEW. (We found out thanks to Excalibur later in this match that she's gone back to Japan.) This match is a bit of a cluster as most trios matches are but Statlander, Mizunami and Hirsch dominate early but Penelope, Emi, The Bunny & Mei use any underhand tactics they can to change that. Leyla ends up getting beat down for a while but she makes a hot tag which lets Mizunami run wild and show off her strength and then Statlander comes in to finish the match with the Big Bang Theory on Bunny for the pin. Ruby puts over the finish on commentary.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Joe Keys via Submission (2:36)

Mark Henry comes back to replace Ruby Soho on commentary as The Elite Hunter takes the ring. Frankie makes light work of his bigger opponent to begin with but he gets caught with a backbreaker to allow Keys back into it. Eventually though, Kaz finds a way to get Keys down for good and it's with the Cross Face Chicken Wing submission.

The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & 10) defeated Duke Davis, Ganon Jones & Baron Black via Submission (4:56)

And we go full circle on commentary as Tony Schiavone replaces Excalibur on the play by play. Baron Black has returned to AEW and he's got some big ass friends with him in Duke Davis and Ganon Jones. Baron tries to outwrestle Alex Reynolds to start off with and it doesn't go well for him. We then get Duke Davis at about 7-foot-tall vs John Silver who's about 5 and the height advantage seems to give Davis the in ring advantage but Silver drops him with a dropkick from the top. Ganon Jones comes in against Alex Reynolds next as both teams continue to tag simultaneously but he loses out to the bigger men and it takes him escaping and tagging out to 10 who dominates everyone with Silver's help and then taps out Baron Black with the Full Nelson.

Riho defeated Trish Adora via Pinfall (2:14)

Riho spends the early part of this one just evading Trish Adora but she tries it one too many times and Adora shows her power to put Riho in trouble. Riho's speed is too quick though and she gets a two with the Tiger Feint Kick before finishing it with the Double Foot Stomp from the top rope to get the victory.

Wheeler Yuta w/ Kris Statlander & Chuck Taylor defeated Serpentico via Pinfall (5:43)

Wheeler Yuta is a really good wrestler and he's only getting better and Serpentico is a fantastic worker. Yuta gets the upper hand to begin with but Serpentico lures him out of the ring and uses the barricade to get himself back in the ring but between the ropes, Yuta manages to get back on top but Serpentico uses the ring ropes this time to get the advantage as Yuta's lack of experience shows. Serpentico gets distracted by Best Friends outside though and Yuta takes over. Serpentico does get one last attempt at being the aggressor but he throws himself from the top and he misses so Yuta wraps him up in a weird pin trap and gets the win.

As always, Dark Elevation gives you an hour or so of fun wrestling to watch on a Monday. Today was no exception. And I'm sure tomorrow will be the same with AEW Dark. Until then, you can find me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Adios.