AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 22nd 2021)

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation had their 38th episode premiere on YouTube tonight with 8 matches and a commentary team of Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight to begin with. We're in Virginia for this episode so let's get straight to the wrestling!
TayJay (Tay Conti & Anna Jay) defeated Willow Nightingale & Erica Leigh via Pinfall (1:27)
We get a showcase of the only named female tag team in AEW as TayJay make short work of Willow & Erica here as Tay pins Willow with the DD-Tay whilst Erica is furiously tapping to Anna Jay's Queenslayer.
Tony Nese defeated Logan Laroux via Pinfall (4:48)
Excalibur and Eddie Kingston replace Mark Henry and Tony Schiavone for this match and Eddie isn't a fan of Tony Nese as he makes his entrance. Nese is impressive early on showing off his technique and even when Logan Laroux fires back briefly, Nese makes sure it is only brief and eventually puts his opponent away with the running knee in the corner. Nese looked pretty good here.
Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks) w/ Hook defeated Lucas Chase & Irvin Legend via Pinfall (3:58)
Excalibur & Eddie stick around for this match too and Eddie talks about how nice the FTW belt looks and I would love Eddie vs Ricky. Ricky Starks starts off this match but the mood changes once Hobbs comes in and he and Ricky start to dominate Lucas Chase with quick tags. Irvin Legend eventually tags himself in which begins to shift the momentum briefly but it doesn't last long as Ricky pins Legend after the Roshambo and Hobbs puts Chase in the Torture Rack for good measure.
Ryo Mizunami, Leyla Hirsch & Kris Statlander defeated Emi Sakura, The Bunny & Penelope Ford w/Mei Suruga via Pinfall (7:06)
Ruby Soho takes Eddie's spot on commentary to watch Kris Statlander ahead of their match. The main question is where the hell is Lulu Pencil though as Emi comes out without her for the first time since she returned to AEW. (We found out thanks to Excalibur later in this match that she's gone back to Japan.) This match is a bit of a cluster as most trios matches are but Statlander, Mizunami and Hirsch dominate early but Penelope, Emi, The Bunny & Mei use any underhand tactics they can to change that. Leyla ends up getting beat down for a while but she makes a hot tag which lets Mizunami run wild and show off her strength and then Statlander comes in to finish the match with the Big Bang Theory on Bunny for the pin. Ruby puts over the finish on commentary.
Frankie Kazarian defeated Joe Keys via Submission (2:36)
Mark Henry comes back to replace Ruby Soho on commentary as The Elite Hunter takes the ring. Frankie makes light work of his bigger opponent to begin with but he gets caught with a backbreaker to allow Keys back into it. Eventually though, Kaz finds a way to get Keys down for good and it's with the Cross Face Chicken Wing submission.
The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & 10) defeated Duke Davis, Ganon Jones & Baron Black via Submission (4:56)
And we go full circle on commentary as Tony Schiavone replaces Excalibur on the play by play. Baron Black has returned to AEW and he's got some big ass friends with him in Duke Davis and Ganon Jones. Baron tries to outwrestle Alex Reynolds to start off with and it doesn't go well for him. We then get Duke Davis at about 7-foot-tall vs John Silver who's about 5 and the height advantage seems to give Davis the in ring advantage but Silver drops him with a dropkick from the top. Ganon Jones comes in against Alex Reynolds next as both teams continue to tag simultaneously but he loses out to the bigger men and it takes him escaping and tagging out to 10 who dominates everyone with Silver's help and then taps out Baron Black with the Full Nelson.
Riho spends the early part of this one just evading Trish Adora but she tries it one too many times and Adora shows her power to put Riho in trouble. Riho's speed is too quick though and she gets a two with the Tiger Feint Kick before finishing it with the Double Foot Stomp from the top rope to get the victory.
Wheeler Yuta w/ Kris Statlander & Chuck Taylor defeated Serpentico via Pinfall (5:43)
Wheeler Yuta is a really good wrestler and he's only getting better and Serpentico is a fantastic worker. Yuta gets the upper hand to begin with but Serpentico lures him out of the ring and uses the barricade to get himself back in the ring but between the ropes, Yuta manages to get back on top but Serpentico uses the ring ropes this time to get the advantage as Yuta's lack of experience shows. Serpentico gets distracted by Best Friends outside though and Yuta takes over. Serpentico does get one last attempt at being the aggressor but he throws himself from the top and he misses so Yuta wraps him up in a weird pin trap and gets the win.
As always, Dark Elevation gives you an hour or so of fun wrestling to watch on a Monday. Today was no exception. And I'm sure tomorrow will be the same with AEW Dark. Until then, you can find me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Adios.
AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 22nd 2021) It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation had their 38th episode premiere on YouTube tonight with 8 matches and a commentary team of Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight to begi[...]
Nov 22 - It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation had their 38th episode premiere on YouTube tonight with 8 matches and a commentary team of Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight to begi[...]
Nov 22 - A former WWE Superstar was reportedly spotted at the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings. A report from PWInsider reveals that Danielle Moinet, better to WWE fans as Summer Rae was backstage at the tapin[...]
Nov 22 - Bully Ray and Velvet Sky announced on social media that they are parting ways as a couple. Their split is an amicable decision and that there is no animosity from either side, they tweeted "we will a[...]
Nov 22
Handicap Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW WWE has announced a handicap match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. In a video posted to the WWE Twitter account, Rey and Dominik Mysterio challenged Bobby Lashley to a[...]
Nov 22 - WWE has announced a handicap match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. In a video posted to the WWE Twitter account, Rey and Dominik Mysterio challenged Bobby Lashley to a[...]
Nov 22 - WWE has made many releases over the last 18 months and it seems nobody is safe from the chopping bloke with Xavier Woods revealing that he isn’t worried about what will happen to him if WWE shou[...]
Nov 22
Kenny Omega Vacates AAA Mega Championship Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury that might require surgery and a few other nagging injuries as such he will step back from the ring for a whil[...]
Nov 22 - Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury that might require surgery and a few other nagging injuries as such he will step back from the ring for a whil[...]
Nov 22 - On this day in professional wrestling history, The Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series as part of the Million Dollar Man's team, which jumpstarted his iconic career. You can relive the momen[...]
Nov 22 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Squared Circle Pit, where he spoke about ECW's lack of music licensing and Jimmy Iovine investing in the company. “An investor in ECW, in our very, ver[...]
Nov 22 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Jeff Hardy the night he went up against The Undertaker in a ladder match on Monday Night RAW and how it was a huge help to his career. [...]
Nov 22 - Below are the spoilers for the IMPACT Wrestling TV taping that took place on Sunday night in Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV that will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV, The results are courtesy [...]
Nov 22
The Young Bucks Not Medically Cleared To Wrestle Matt Jackson mentioned on the lasted episode of Being The Elite that he and his brother, Nick, aren’t currently medically cleared for in-ring action. The Young Bucks last competed at AEW Full G[...]
Nov 22 - Matt Jackson mentioned on the lasted episode of Being The Elite that he and his brother, Nick, aren’t currently medically cleared for in-ring action. The Young Bucks last competed at AEW Full G[...]
Nov 22 - During an interview with MackMania, WWE Champion Big E talked about his mental health and revealed how seeking help for mental illness when he was young teenager helped save his life. Here is what he[...]
Nov 22 - During a recent interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre discussed the upcoming WWE 2K22 video and how 2K Games knows that their last game WWE 2K20, wasn’t very good. The game was met with very[...]
Nov 22
MLW Announces Open Door Policy For Free Agents MLW issued the following: MLW institutes open door policy for free agents Dream matches against MLW’s top contracted competitors Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that the lea[...]
Nov 22 - MLW issued the following: MLW institutes open door policy for free agents Dream matches against MLW’s top contracted competitors Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that the lea[...]
Nov 22 - Earlier this year there were a number of reports that WWE was pushing for Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson to appear at this year’s Survivor Series which marked the 25th anniversary since his WWE debut[...]
Nov 22 - WWE issued the following: SPECIAL OLYMPICS AND WWE® ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION STAMFORD, Conn., November 22, 2021 – Special Olympics and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-[...]
Nov 22 - Fans have noticed that AEW star Andrade El Idolo is no longer following Charlotte Flair on Twitter and Instagram. This has fans of the real-life couple worried they might have split. Andrade has bee[...]
Nov 22 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City with all the fallout from Sunday’s Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view. As of this report, WWE has[...]
Nov 22
Top Dolla Discusses Jinder Mahal Controversy Former WWE Superstar, Top Dolla of Hit Row (AJ Francis) has discussed controversy involving him and Jinder Mahal on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio. Prior to the recent release of [...]
Nov 22 - Former WWE Superstar, Top Dolla of Hit Row (AJ Francis) has discussed controversy involving him and Jinder Mahal on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio. Prior to the recent release of [...]
Nov 22 - Following her big win over Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series 2021 event, WWE posted a video of very emotional Becky Lynch delivering a backstage promo. In the video, McKenzie Mitchell asked[...]
Nov 22 - Zelina Vega was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she spoke about her relationship with Triple H. “As a manager, as a person. We call him ‘Papa H’ becaus[...]
Nov 22
RevPro Uprising Results RevPro held their Uprising event on November 21st from York Hall in London, England. The results are as follows: - Francesco Akira def. Robbie X - Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Coo[...]
Nov 22 - RevPro held their Uprising event on November 21st from York Hall in London, England. The results are as follows: - Francesco Akira def. Robbie X - Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Coo[...]