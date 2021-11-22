WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Stonecutter Media Announces CZW Pay-Per-View's For December
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2021
Next month’s CZW PPVs have been revealed by Stonecutter Media.
Check out the press release below:
BARBWIRE! ‘NUFF SAID! – ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND DEMAND IN DECEMBER! The barbwire is out in December’s CZW: Extreme Barbwire Death Matches! The blood will flow as the wrestlers of CZW use this deadly weapon to slice, cut, and ensnare their foes. And in CZW Girls: Death Row Residents, the ladies of CZW will utilize their wits and their wiles to defeat their enemies in an all-out quest for survival and retribution. Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in December:
CZW: Extreme Barbwire Death Marches – Featuring four thunderous fights! The Office vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Mitch Vallen; Jimmy Lloyd vs. Conor Claxton; Casanova Valentine vs. Dan O’Hare; Matt Tremont vs. Cannonball!
CZW Girlz: Death Row Residents – Featuring three titanic bouts! The Dollhouse vs. Chicks Using Nasty Tactics; Veda Scott vs. Solo Darlling; Hania vs. Leva Bates!
Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for all the shows available. CZW – every month on pay-per-view and on demand – the wrestling you want right at home.
AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 22nd 2021) It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation had their 38th episode premiere on YouTube tonight with 8 matches and a commentary team of Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight to begi[...]
Nov 22 - It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation had their 38th episode premiere on YouTube tonight with 8 matches and a commentary team of Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight to begi[...]
Nov 22 - A former WWE Superstar was reportedly spotted at the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings. A report from PWInsider reveals that Danielle Moinet, better to WWE fans as Summer Rae was backstage at the tapin[...]
Nov 22 - Bully Ray and Velvet Sky announced on social media that they are parting ways as a couple. Their split is an amicable decision and that there is no animosity from either side, they tweeted "we will a[...]
Nov 22
Handicap Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW WWE has announced a handicap match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. In a video posted to the WWE Twitter account, Rey and Dominik Mysterio challenged Bobby Lashley to a[...]
Nov 22 - WWE has announced a handicap match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. In a video posted to the WWE Twitter account, Rey and Dominik Mysterio challenged Bobby Lashley to a[...]
Nov 22 - WWE has made many releases over the last 18 months and it seems nobody is safe from the chopping bloke with Xavier Woods revealing that he isn’t worried about what will happen to him if WWE shou[...]
Nov 22
Kenny Omega Vacates AAA Mega Championship Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury that might require surgery and a few other nagging injuries as such he will step back from the ring for a whil[...]
Nov 22 - Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury that might require surgery and a few other nagging injuries as such he will step back from the ring for a whil[...]
Nov 22 - On this day in professional wrestling history, The Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series as part of the Million Dollar Man's team, which jumpstarted his iconic career. You can relive the momen[...]
Nov 22 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Squared Circle Pit, where he spoke about ECW's lack of music licensing and Jimmy Iovine investing in the company. “An investor in ECW, in our very, ver[...]
Nov 22 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Jeff Hardy the night he went up against The Undertaker in a ladder match on Monday Night RAW and how it was a huge help to his career. [...]
Nov 22 - Below are the spoilers for the IMPACT Wrestling TV taping that took place on Sunday night in Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV that will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV, The results are courtesy [...]
Nov 22
The Young Bucks Not Medically Cleared To Wrestle Matt Jackson mentioned on the lasted episode of Being The Elite that he and his brother, Nick, aren’t currently medically cleared for in-ring action. The Young Bucks last competed at AEW Full G[...]
Nov 22 - Matt Jackson mentioned on the lasted episode of Being The Elite that he and his brother, Nick, aren’t currently medically cleared for in-ring action. The Young Bucks last competed at AEW Full G[...]
Nov 22 - During an interview with MackMania, WWE Champion Big E talked about his mental health and revealed how seeking help for mental illness when he was young teenager helped save his life. Here is what he[...]
Nov 22 - During a recent interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre discussed the upcoming WWE 2K22 video and how 2K Games knows that their last game WWE 2K20, wasn’t very good. The game was met with very[...]
Nov 22
MLW Announces Open Door Policy For Free Agents MLW issued the following: MLW institutes open door policy for free agents Dream matches against MLW’s top contracted competitors Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that the lea[...]
Nov 22 - MLW issued the following: MLW institutes open door policy for free agents Dream matches against MLW’s top contracted competitors Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that the lea[...]
Nov 22 - Earlier this year there were a number of reports that WWE was pushing for Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson to appear at this year’s Survivor Series which marked the 25th anniversary since his WWE debut[...]
Nov 22 - WWE issued the following: SPECIAL OLYMPICS AND WWE® ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION STAMFORD, Conn., November 22, 2021 – Special Olympics and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-[...]
Nov 22 - Fans have noticed that AEW star Andrade El Idolo is no longer following Charlotte Flair on Twitter and Instagram. This has fans of the real-life couple worried they might have split. Andrade has bee[...]
Nov 22 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City with all the fallout from Sunday’s Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view. As of this report, WWE has[...]
Nov 22
Top Dolla Discusses Jinder Mahal Controversy Former WWE Superstar, Top Dolla of Hit Row (AJ Francis) has discussed controversy involving him and Jinder Mahal on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio. Prior to the recent release of [...]
Nov 22 - Former WWE Superstar, Top Dolla of Hit Row (AJ Francis) has discussed controversy involving him and Jinder Mahal on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio. Prior to the recent release of [...]
Nov 22 - Following her big win over Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series 2021 event, WWE posted a video of very emotional Becky Lynch delivering a backstage promo. In the video, McKenzie Mitchell asked[...]
Nov 22 - Zelina Vega was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she spoke about her relationship with Triple H. “As a manager, as a person. We call him ‘Papa H’ becaus[...]
Nov 22
RevPro Uprising Results RevPro held their Uprising event on November 21st from York Hall in London, England. The results are as follows: - Francesco Akira def. Robbie X - Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Coo[...]
Nov 22 - RevPro held their Uprising event on November 21st from York Hall in London, England. The results are as follows: - Francesco Akira def. Robbie X - Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Coo[...]