Long-Term Pro Wrestling Couple Announce 'Amicable' Split

Bully Ray and Velvet Sky announced on social media that they are parting ways as a couple.

Their split is an amicable decision and that there is no animosity from either side, they tweeted "we will always be cool, and we wish each other well in life."

The couple had been together since 2016 and were engaged to be married at one stage.

.@VelVelHoller & I have decided to part ways amicably. There’s no animosity and we will always be cool, and we wish each other well in life.

This will be the only public comment we make on the matter.