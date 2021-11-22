Handicap Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2021
WWE has announced a handicap match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network.
In a video posted to the WWE Twitter account, Rey and Dominik Mysterio challenged Bobby Lashley to a 2-on-1 handicap match on tonight’s show.
Lashley recently replaced Dominik on Team RAW for the men’s 5-on-5 elimination tag match at Survivor Series.
https://wrestlr.me/72283/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 22
Nov 22 - It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation had their 38th episode premiere on YouTube tonight with 8 matches and a commentary team of T[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Next month’s CZW PPVs have been revealed by Stonecutter Media. Check out the press release below: BARBWIRE! ‘NUFF SAID! – ON PAY-P[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - A former WWE Superstar was reportedly spotted at the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings. A report from PWInsider reveals that Danielle Moinet, better to[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - During an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast, Sasha Banks revealed what training in WWE during her developmental day's meant, this was all prior[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Bully Ray and Velvet Sky announced on social media that they are parting ways as a couple. Their split is an amicable decision and that there is no a[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - WWE has announced a handicap match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. In a video posted to the WWE Twitter account, Rey [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - WWE has made many releases over the last 18 months and it seems nobody is safe from the chopping bloke with Xavier Woods revealing that he isn’t[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury that might require surgery and a few other nagging injuries [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - On this day in professional wrestling history, The Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series as part of the Million Dollar Man's team, which jumpst[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Squared Circle Pit, where he spoke about ECW's lack of music licensing and Jimmy Iovine investing in the compa[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Jeff Hardy the night he went up against The Undertaker in a ladder match on Monday Nig[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Below are the spoilers for the IMPACT Wrestling TV taping that took place on Sunday night in Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV that will air over the [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Matt Jackson mentioned on the lasted episode of Being The Elite that he and his brother, Nick, aren’t currently medically cleared for in-ring ac[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - During an interview with MackMania, WWE Champion Big E talked about his mental health and revealed how seeking help for mental illness when he was you[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Sami Zayn was recently interviewed on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast during which he discussed if[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - During a recent interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre discussed the upcoming WWE 2K22 video and how 2K Games knows that their last game WWE 2K20, w[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - MLW issued the following: MLW institutes open door policy for free agents Dream matches against MLW’s top contracted competitors Major League[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Earlier this year there were a number of reports that WWE was pushing for Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson to appear at this year’s Survivor Series whi[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - WWE issued the following: SPECIAL OLYMPICS AND WWE® ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION STAMFORD, Conn., November 22, 2021 – Special Oly[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Fans have noticed that AEW star Andrade El Idolo is no longer following Charlotte Flair on Twitter and Instagram. This has fans of the real-life coup[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City with all the fallout from Sunday’s Survivor Ser[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Former WWE Superstar, Top Dolla of Hit Row (AJ Francis) has discussed controversy involving him and Jinder Mahal on the most recent episode of Busted [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Following her big win over Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series 2021 event, WWE posted a video of very emotional Becky Lynch delivering a backs[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Zelina Vega was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she spoke about her relationship with Triple H. “As a manager, as[...]
Nov 22 RevPro Uprising Results RevPro held their Uprising event on November 21st from York Hall in London, England. The results are as follows: - Francesco Akira def. Robb[...]
Nov 22 - RevPro held their Uprising event on November 21st from York Hall in London, England. The results are as follows: - Francesco Akira def. Robb[...]