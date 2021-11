Handicap Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

EXCLUSIVE: @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 lay down the challenge ... a 2-on-1 #HandicapMatch with @fightbobby TONIGHT on #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/6bDHVJdq3o

Lashley recently replaced Dominik on Team RAW for the men’s 5-on-5 elimination tag match at Survivor Series.

In a video posted to the WWE Twitter account, Rey and Dominik Mysterio challenged Bobby Lashley to a 2-on-1 handicap match on tonight’s show.

WWE has announced a handicap match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network.

AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 22nd 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation had their 38th episode premiere on YouTube tonight with 8 matches and a commentary team of T[...] Nov 22 - It's Monday, you know what that means. AEW Dark Elevation had their 38th episode premiere on YouTube tonight with 8 matches and a commentary team of T[...]

Stonecutter Media Announces CZW Pay-Per-View's For December

Next month’s CZW PPVs have been revealed by Stonecutter Media. Check out the press release below: BARBWIRE! ‘NUFF SAID! – ON PAY-P[...] Nov 22 - Next month’s CZW PPVs have been revealed by Stonecutter Media. Check out the press release below: BARBWIRE! ‘NUFF SAID! – ON PAY-P[...]

Former WWE Superstar Spotted At Recent IMPACT Wrestling Taping

A former WWE Superstar was reportedly spotted at the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings. A report from PWInsider reveals that Danielle Moinet, better to[...] Nov 22 - A former WWE Superstar was reportedly spotted at the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings. A report from PWInsider reveals that Danielle Moinet, better to[...]

Sasha Banks Says She Was Told To Wrestle Like A Diva In WWE Developmental

During an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast, Sasha Banks revealed what training in WWE during her developmental day's meant, this was all prior[...] Nov 22 - During an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast, Sasha Banks revealed what training in WWE during her developmental day's meant, this was all prior[...]

Long-Term Pro Wrestling Couple Announce 'Amicable' Split

Bully Ray and Velvet Sky announced on social media that they are parting ways as a couple. Their split is an amicable decision and that there is no a[...] Nov 22 - Bully Ray and Velvet Sky announced on social media that they are parting ways as a couple. Their split is an amicable decision and that there is no a[...]

Handicap Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced a handicap match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. In a video posted to the WWE Twitter account, Rey [...] Nov 22 - WWE has announced a handicap match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. In a video posted to the WWE Twitter account, Rey [...]

Xavier Woods Comments On Possibility Of WWE Releasing Him

WWE has made many releases over the last 18 months and it seems nobody is safe from the chopping bloke with Xavier Woods revealing that he isn’t[...] Nov 22 - WWE has made many releases over the last 18 months and it seems nobody is safe from the chopping bloke with Xavier Woods revealing that he isn’t[...]

Kenny Omega Vacates AAA Mega Championship

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury that might require surgery and a few other nagging injuries [...] Nov 22 - Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury that might require surgery and a few other nagging injuries [...]

On This Day [11/22]: The Undertaker Debuts At Survivor Series 1990

On this day in professional wrestling history, The Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series as part of the Million Dollar Man's team, which jumpst[...] Nov 22 - On this day in professional wrestling history, The Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series as part of the Million Dollar Man's team, which jumpst[...]

Paul Heyman Reflects On ECW's Impact On The Wrestling Industry

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Squared Circle Pit, where he spoke about ECW's lack of music licensing and Jimmy Iovine investing in the compa[...] Nov 22 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Squared Circle Pit, where he spoke about ECW's lack of music licensing and Jimmy Iovine investing in the compa[...]

Jeff Hardy Recalls 'Miracle' Match With The Undertaker

During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Jeff Hardy the night he went up against The Undertaker in a ladder match on Monday Nig[...] Nov 22 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Jeff Hardy the night he went up against The Undertaker in a ladder match on Monday Nig[...]

SPOILERS From Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings

Below are the spoilers for the IMPACT Wrestling TV taping that took place on Sunday night in Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV that will air over the [...] Nov 22 - Below are the spoilers for the IMPACT Wrestling TV taping that took place on Sunday night in Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV that will air over the [...]

The Young Bucks Not Medically Cleared To Wrestle

Matt Jackson mentioned on the lasted episode of Being The Elite that he and his brother, Nick, aren’t currently medically cleared for in-ring ac[...] Nov 22 - Matt Jackson mentioned on the lasted episode of Being The Elite that he and his brother, Nick, aren’t currently medically cleared for in-ring ac[...]

Big E Opens Up About Seeking Help For Mental Illness

During an interview with MackMania, WWE Champion Big E talked about his mental health and revealed how seeking help for mental illness when he was you[...] Nov 22 - During an interview with MackMania, WWE Champion Big E talked about his mental health and revealed how seeking help for mental illness when he was you[...]

Sami Zayn On Whether Goldberg Would Have The Same Success If He Started In WWE Today

Sami Zayn was recently interviewed on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast during which he discussed if[...] Nov 22 - Sami Zayn was recently interviewed on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast during which he discussed if[...]

Drew McIntyre Comment On Development Of WWE 2K22 Video Game

During a recent interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre discussed the upcoming WWE 2K22 video and how 2K Games knows that their last game WWE 2K20, w[...] Nov 22 - During a recent interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre discussed the upcoming WWE 2K22 video and how 2K Games knows that their last game WWE 2K20, w[...]

MLW Announces Open Door Policy For Free Agents

MLW issued the following: MLW institutes open door policy for free agents Dream matches against MLW’s top contracted competitors Major League[...] Nov 22 - MLW issued the following: MLW institutes open door policy for free agents Dream matches against MLW’s top contracted competitors Major League[...]

Why The Rock Was Unable To Appear At WWE Survivor Series

Earlier this year there were a number of reports that WWE was pushing for Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson to appear at this year’s Survivor Series whi[...] Nov 22 - Earlier this year there were a number of reports that WWE was pushing for Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson to appear at this year’s Survivor Series whi[...]

Special Olympics and WWE Announce Global Partnership Extension

WWE issued the following: SPECIAL OLYMPICS AND WWE® ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION STAMFORD, Conn., November 22, 2021 – Special Oly[...] Nov 22 - WWE issued the following: SPECIAL OLYMPICS AND WWE® ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION STAMFORD, Conn., November 22, 2021 – Special Oly[...]

Andrade El Idolo Is No Longer Following His Fiancée Charlotte Flair On Social Media

Fans have noticed that AEW star Andrade El Idolo is no longer following Charlotte Flair on Twitter and Instagram. This has fans of the real-life coup[...] Nov 22 - Fans have noticed that AEW star Andrade El Idolo is no longer following Charlotte Flair on Twitter and Instagram. This has fans of the real-life coup[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - The Search For Vince McMahon's Egg

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City with all the fallout from Sunday’s Survivor Ser[...] Nov 22 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City with all the fallout from Sunday’s Survivor Ser[...]

Top Dolla Discusses Jinder Mahal Controversy

Former WWE Superstar, Top Dolla of Hit Row (AJ Francis) has discussed controversy involving him and Jinder Mahal on the most recent episode of Busted [...] Nov 22 - Former WWE Superstar, Top Dolla of Hit Row (AJ Francis) has discussed controversy involving him and Jinder Mahal on the most recent episode of Busted [...]

WATCH: Becky Lynch Gets Emotional Following Her Victory Over Charlotte Flair At Survivor Series

Following her big win over Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series 2021 event, WWE posted a video of very emotional Becky Lynch delivering a backs[...] Nov 22 - Following her big win over Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series 2021 event, WWE posted a video of very emotional Becky Lynch delivering a backs[...]

Zelina Vega On Her Professional Relationship With Triple H

Zelina Vega was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she spoke about her relationship with Triple H. “As a manager, as[...] Nov 22 - Zelina Vega was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she spoke about her relationship with Triple H. “As a manager, as[...]