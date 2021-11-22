Kenny Omega Vacates AAA Mega Championship

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

"Due to injury and surgeries, Kenny Omega will not be able to compete at Triplemania Regia; therefore, effective immediately, the AAA Mega Championship has been vacated, having Hijo Del Vikingo as its No.1 contender; More news coming soon."

It was announced today that Omega has vacated the AAA Mega Championship due to injury…

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury that might require surgery and a few other nagging injuries as such he will step back from the ring for a while to seek treatment and recovery.

Xavier Woods Comments On Possibility Of WWE Releasing Him

WWE has made many releases over the last 18 months and it seems nobody is safe from the chopping bloke with Xavier Woods revealing that he isn’t[...] Nov 22 - WWE has made many releases over the last 18 months and it seems nobody is safe from the chopping bloke with Xavier Woods revealing that he isn’t[...]

On This Day [11/22]: The Undertaker Debuts At Survivor Series 1990

On this day in professional wrestling history, The Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series as part of the Million Dollar Man's team, which jumpst[...] Nov 22 - On this day in professional wrestling history, The Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series as part of the Million Dollar Man's team, which jumpst[...]

Paul Heyman Reflects On ECW's Impact On The Wrestling Industry

Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Squared Circle Pit, where he spoke about ECW's lack of music licensing and Jimmy Iovine investing in the compa[...] Nov 22 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Squared Circle Pit, where he spoke about ECW's lack of music licensing and Jimmy Iovine investing in the compa[...]

Jeff Hardy Recalls 'Miracle' Match With The Undertaker

During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Jeff Hardy the night he went up against The Undertaker in a ladder match on Monday Nig[...] Nov 22 - During a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Jeff Hardy the night he went up against The Undertaker in a ladder match on Monday Nig[...]

SPOILERS From Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings

Below are the spoilers for the IMPACT Wrestling TV taping that took place on Sunday night in Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV that will air over the [...] Nov 22 - Below are the spoilers for the IMPACT Wrestling TV taping that took place on Sunday night in Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV that will air over the [...]

The Young Bucks Not Medically Cleared To Wrestle

Matt Jackson mentioned on the lasted episode of Being The Elite that he and his brother, Nick, aren’t currently medically cleared for in-ring ac[...] Nov 22 - Matt Jackson mentioned on the lasted episode of Being The Elite that he and his brother, Nick, aren’t currently medically cleared for in-ring ac[...]

Big E Opens Up About Seeking Help For Mental Illness

During an interview with MackMania, WWE Champion Big E talked about his mental health and revealed how seeking help for mental illness when he was you[...] Nov 22 - During an interview with MackMania, WWE Champion Big E talked about his mental health and revealed how seeking help for mental illness when he was you[...]

Sami Zayn On Whether Goldberg Would Have The Same Success If He Started In WWE Today

Sami Zayn was recently interviewed on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast during which he discussed if[...] Nov 22 - Sami Zayn was recently interviewed on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast during which he discussed if[...]

Drew McIntyre Comment On Development Of WWE 2K22 Video Game

During a recent interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre discussed the upcoming WWE 2K22 video and how 2K Games knows that their last game WWE 2K20, w[...] Nov 22 - During a recent interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre discussed the upcoming WWE 2K22 video and how 2K Games knows that their last game WWE 2K20, w[...]

MLW Announces Open Door Policy For Free Agents

MLW issued the following: MLW institutes open door policy for free agents Dream matches against MLW’s top contracted competitors Major League[...] Nov 22 - MLW issued the following: MLW institutes open door policy for free agents Dream matches against MLW’s top contracted competitors Major League[...]

Why The Rock Was Unable To Appear At WWE Survivor Series

Earlier this year there were a number of reports that WWE was pushing for Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson to appear at this year’s Survivor Series whi[...] Nov 22 - Earlier this year there were a number of reports that WWE was pushing for Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson to appear at this year’s Survivor Series whi[...]

Special Olympics and WWE Announce Global Partnership Extension

WWE issued the following: SPECIAL OLYMPICS AND WWE® ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION STAMFORD, Conn., November 22, 2021 – Special Oly[...] Nov 22 - WWE issued the following: SPECIAL OLYMPICS AND WWE® ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION STAMFORD, Conn., November 22, 2021 – Special Oly[...]

Andrade El Idolo Is No Longer Following His Fiancée Charlotte Flair On Social Media

Fans have noticed that AEW star Andrade El Idolo is no longer following Charlotte Flair on Twitter and Instagram. This has fans of the real-life coup[...] Nov 22 - Fans have noticed that AEW star Andrade El Idolo is no longer following Charlotte Flair on Twitter and Instagram. This has fans of the real-life coup[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - The Search For Vince McMahon's Egg

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City with all the fallout from Sunday’s Survivor Ser[...] Nov 22 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City with all the fallout from Sunday’s Survivor Ser[...]

Top Dolla Discusses Jinder Mahal Controversy

Former WWE Superstar, Top Dolla of Hit Row (AJ Francis) has discussed controversy involving him and Jinder Mahal on the most recent episode of Busted [...] Nov 22 - Former WWE Superstar, Top Dolla of Hit Row (AJ Francis) has discussed controversy involving him and Jinder Mahal on the most recent episode of Busted [...]

WATCH: Becky Lynch Gets Emotional Following Her Victory Over Charlotte Flair At Survivor Series

Following her big win over Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series 2021 event, WWE posted a video of very emotional Becky Lynch delivering a backs[...] Nov 22 - Following her big win over Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series 2021 event, WWE posted a video of very emotional Becky Lynch delivering a backs[...]

Zelina Vega On Her Professional Relationship With Triple H

Zelina Vega was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she spoke about her relationship with Triple H. “As a manager, as[...] Nov 22 - Zelina Vega was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she spoke about her relationship with Triple H. “As a manager, as[...]

RevPro Uprising Results

RevPro held their Uprising event on November 21st from York Hall in London, England. The results are as follows: - Francesco Akira def. Robb[...] Nov 22 - RevPro held their Uprising event on November 21st from York Hall in London, England. The results are as follows: - Francesco Akira def. Robb[...]

"Minor Freak Out" Backstage At Tonight's WWE Survivor Series

There was said to be a "minor freak out" backstage at tonight's WWE Survivor Series event, according to a report from PWInsider. The report notes the[...] Nov 22 - There was said to be a "minor freak out" backstage at tonight's WWE Survivor Series event, according to a report from PWInsider. The report notes the[...]

Kane Congratulates Randy Orton On Passing His WWE PPV Record

At tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2021 event, current Raw Tag Team Champion Randy Orton officially broke the record for the most WWE Pay-Per-View match[...] Nov 22 - At tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2021 event, current Raw Tag Team Champion Randy Orton officially broke the record for the most WWE Pay-Per-View match[...]

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Roman Reigns Defeats Big E

WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our [...] Nov 21 - WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our [...]

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Team RAW Wins Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match

WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our [...] Nov 21 - WWE returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for the 35th annual Survivor Series. The following results are brought to you by our [...]

WWE Survivor Series 2021 Results - 11/21/21

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES RESULTS (11/21/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The official WWE Survivor Series Kic[...] Nov 21 - WWE SURVIVOR SERIES RESULTS (11/21/2021), courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The official WWE Survivor Series Kic[...]